Glen McGregor, 46, of Littlehampton Marina, Ferry Road, Littlehampton, was fined £100 after admitting drug-driving (20ug/l cocaine) in Parklands Avenue, Worthing, on November 10, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted drug-driving (383ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Parklands Avenue, Worthing, on November 10, 2021, no separate penalty.

Kelly Newnham, 46, of Fitzalan Road, Arundel, was fined £2,692 after admitting drink-driving (98mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in West Walberton Lane, Walberton, on January 15, 2022. She must pay £620 costs, £190 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Anna Jenner, 45, of Shelby Road, Durrington, was fined £138 and must pay £20 compensation, £620 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting destroying a mobile phone in Worthing on September 27, 2021.

Steven Barnard, 42, of Warren Crescent, East Preston, was fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over 70mph on the A27 Aldingbourne at the junction with Norton Lane on September 12, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Ronald Bentley, 88, of Madehurst Road, Madehurst, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on November 3, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

John Brazil, 51, of Ryebank Caravan Site, Bilsham Road, Yapton, was fined £40 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure not wearing an adult seat belt while driving in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, on September 9, 2021.

Sarah Cook, 54, of The Cedars, Barnham, was fined £80 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A29 London Road, Coldwaltham, on September 28, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

Millie Crowhurst, 28, of Henty Road, Worthing, was fined £369 and must pay £37 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Lewes Road, Brighton, on December 1, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Matthew Fulker, 43, of The Poplars, Littlehampton, was fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, on September 9, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Robert Hilder, 35, of Heene Road, Worthing, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on October 28, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Jake Howlett, 29, of Devonshire Lodge, Brooklyn Avenue, Worthing, was fined £185 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on September 14, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

David Iosifidis, 34, of Yukon Lodge, New Brunswick Drive, Worthing, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without insurance on the A27 Shoreham on September 28, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

George Lister, 28, of Cedar Avenue, Worthing, was fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of not wearing an adult seat belt while driving in Kingsway, Hove, on September 16, 2021.

Juliette Lowe, 44, of Woodview, Arundel, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on October 22, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Lee Measom, 31, of Ridgeway, Southwick, was fined £146 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the M23 Tilgate Forest on September 16, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Brendon Shereni, 30, of Bourne Court, Phoenix Close, Littlehampton, was fined £115 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A29 London Road, Coldwaltham, on September 15, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Thomas Churchill, 28, of The Strand, Goring, admitted breaching a suspended sentence order by failing to stay at unpaid work on April 10, 2022. He was dealt with for the original offence and the suspended sentence was implemented as a six-week prison sentence for driving while disqualified in Norfolk Street, Worthing, on November 3, 2021.

Richard Knibbs, 38, of Brisbane Close, Worthing, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on January 24 and March 13, 2022. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 120-hour unpaid work requirement, for assault by beating in Worthing on March 12, 2017.

Mohammad Khan, 40, of Ingleside Crescent, Lancing, was fined £120 for driving without due care and attention in Sea Lane, Worthing, on February 16, 2022. He must pay £110 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for six months.

Jessica Bennett, 26, of Abbey Road, Sompting, was fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on July 23, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Sean Tierney, 35, of South Terrace, Littlehampton, was given a three-month conditional discharge and must pay £49.15 compensation after admitting stealing cigarettes and tobacco worth £49.15 from Co-op, Bognor Regis, on February 13, 2022.

Rita Jurelyte, 37, of Downs Way, East Preston, was fined £350 after admitting drink-driving (43mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) at the junction of Bellscroft Close and Gosden Road, Littlehampton, on March 26, 2022. She must pay £85 costs, £35 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Neil Hopkins, 57, of Mill Lane, Littlehampton, was given a 12-month conditional discharge after admitting drink-driving (169mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Lyminster Road, Littlehampton, on January 30, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £22 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Kyle Boyd, 34, of Rowlands Road, Worthing, was fined £400 for possessing three small bags of cocaine, a class A drug, in Littlehampton on January 21, 2022. He was fined £200 after admitting drug-driving (640ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Seaton Park, Littlehampton, on January 21, 2022. He also admitted drug-driving (71ug/l cocaine) in Seaton Park, Littlehampton, on January 21, 2022, and driving without insurance, no separate penalties. He must pay £85 costs, £60 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Richard Bainbridge, 37, of North Farm Road, Lancing, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to suggest immediate unlawful violence would be used or provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence in Buckingham Road, Shoreham, on March 24, 2022.

Callum Delaney, 31, of Millfield, Sompting, was fined £400 after admitting possessing 0.16kg cocaine, a class A drug, in Sompting on November 4, 2021.