The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from May 6 to June 2, 2025

Dylber Zyberaj, 23, of Halifax Drive, Worthing: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing 14 bags of cocaine, a class A drug, in Worthing on May 11, 2025. Driving record endorsed with six points after admitting driving without insurance in St Dunstan's Road, Worthing, on May 11, 2025. Also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Alexander Mark, 45, of Church Lane, Steyning: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on July 5, 2024. Fined £320 and must pay £128 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Falmer Road, Woodingdean, on June 1, 2024. Driving record endorsed with a total of nine points.

Andrew Obadina, 49, of Christchurch Road, Worthing: Fined £489 and must pay £625 costs after being found guilty of assault by beating in Christchurch Road, Worthing, on June 14, 2024. Also found guilty of criminal damage to an iPhone in Worthing, on June 14, 2024, no separate penalty.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Jody Bradley, 46, of Test Road, Sompting: Eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified in Lyminster Road, Lyminster, on October 30, 2024. Must pay £400 costs. Also admitted driving without due care and attention, failing to stop when directed by a police constable regulating traffic, driving without insurance and failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates' Court on December 3, 2024, no separate penalties.

Harry Court, 33, of Arundel Road, Littlehampton: Fined £40 and must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on February 24, 2025, by failing to attend unpaid work on March 11 and April 5, 2025.

Terrance Evans, 64, of Angmering Way, Rustington: Fined £461 and must pay £184 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on July 28, 2024. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Brendon Shereni, 33, of Bourne Court, Phoenix Close, Littlehampton: Fined £483 and must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on April 23, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on March 22 and 29, 2025.

Callum Hoyle, 28, of Varey Road, Durrington: Fined £60 and must pay £80 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on April 16, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on April 14 and 15, 2025.

Louis Clark, 24, of Chalfont Way, Worthing: Fined £40 after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on March 17, 2025, by failing to attend a telephone appointment on April 2, 2025, and an office appointment on April 11, 2025.

Ace Hall, 41, of Palmer Road, Angmering: Must pay £350 costs after being found guilty of breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on September 20, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on October 6 and 20, 2024. The order was varied to include an additional seven hours' unpaid work.

Karol Tomaszewski, 32, of Clifton Road, Littlehampton: Must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Brighton Magistrates' Court on October 7 by failing to attend unpaid work on February 10 and 24, 2025. The order was varied to include an additional seven hours' unpaid work.

Paulius Arstikys, 38, of Thesiger Road, East Worthing: Fined £230 and must pay £85 costs, £92 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (79mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Thesiger Road, East Worthing, on April 24, 2025. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Jorja Absolom, 18, of Brougham Road, Worthing: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting failing to comply with a red traffic light in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, on December 30, 2024. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Shermin Mohammed, 36, of Windmill Parade, Old Shoreham Road, Southwick: Fined £40 and must pay £110 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, driving over the 30mph limit on the A249 Marine Parade, Brighton, on October 16, 2024. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Balwant Bhangal, 78, of Links Road, Worthing: Fined £120 and must pay £48 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on April 17, 2023. Driving record endorsed with six points.