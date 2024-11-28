The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from November 14 to 27, 2024.

Richard Fisk, 40, of Warren Crescent, East Preston: Community order and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting two charges of drug-driving (143ug/l cocaine and more than 800ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Brooklyn Avenue, Worthing, on May 5, 2024. Fined £230 after admitting driving without insurance. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months. Also admitted using a vehicle with a tyre that had the ply or cord exposed and using a vehicle without a valid test certificate, no separate penalties.

Richard Curd, 78, of Brighton Road, Lancing: Fined £120 and must pay £675 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of driving without due care and attention on the A249 Kingsway, Hove, on August 17, 2023. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Damien Crowley, 43, of Holmwood Way, Angmering: Fined £700 and must pay £110 costs, £280 victim surcharge, for driving without insurance on the A259 Angmering on March 17, 2024. Disqualified from driving for six months. No separate penalty for exceeding the 50mph limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order.

Courtney Grimster, of Homefield Road, Worthing: Jailed for three weeks and must pay £250 costs after admitting breaching a domestic violence protection order made by Brighton Magistrates' Court on November 11, 2024, by entering a property in Worthing and making direct contact on November 15 and 26, 2024.

Jak Priest, 36, c/o Wembley Avenue, Lancing: Must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on November 23, 2023, by failing to attend unpaid work on May 26 and June 2, 2024. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a £769 fine for drink-driving (96mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Iveagh Close, Crawley, on December 27, 2020.

Jason McCreanney, 57, of Little Drive, Ferring: Fined £118 and must pay £47 victim surcharge, £90 costs, for speeding, exceeding the 50mph speed limit on the A24 Mickleham Bypass on November 29, 2023. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points and disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.