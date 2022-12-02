The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Brighton from November 17 to 30, 2022

Steven Blyth, 54, of Chapel Road, Worthing: Fined £500 after admitting driving while disqualified on the A27 Hollingbury, Brighton, on August 21, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £200 victim surcharge, and his driving record was endorsed with six points. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Joseph Bowers, 32, of Seldens Mews, Seldens Way, Worthing: Fined £400 after admitting drink-driving (48mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Mill Road, Brighton, on October 28, 2022. He must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Bullimore, 42, of Dankton Gardens, Sompting: Fined £530 after admitting drink-driving (56mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in South Coast Road, Telscombe Cliffs, on October 22, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £212 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavin Cooper, 47, of East Ham Road, Littlehampton: Fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on May 16, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with four points and he was disqualified from driving for six months.

Thomas Goodyear, 46, of Jevington Close, Worthing: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on July 18, 2022, by failing to attend probation appointments on September 5 and 22, 2022. The order was varied to include an additional three day's rehabilitation activity requirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Montesino, 23, of The Haven, Littlehampton: Fined £450 and must pay £45 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on April 7, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

James Collins, 60, of Greenland Road, Worthing: Fined £153 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on May 1, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with four point and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joshua Winkler-Mauldon, 23, of Southwick Street, Southwick: Fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Old Shoreham Road and St Joseph's Road, Hove, on May 1, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points. He also admitted driving a vehicle when the registration mark was obscured and not easily distinguishable, and driving a vehicle without a valid MOT certificate, no separate penalties.

Linton Woolley, 34, of Lavinia Way, East Preston: Jailed for ten weeks and must pay £85 costs after admitting stealing £144.48 worth of goods from Shell East Field, Worthing Road, Littlehampton, on June 19, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

David McFarlane, 43, of Cambourne Court, Shelley Road, Worthing: Given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £154 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting have a lock knife at London Victoria Railway Station without good reason on August 11, 2022. He was fined £50 after admitting failing to surrender to custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court on August 26, 2022. He also admitted possessing 16g of cannabis, a class B drug, in London on August 11, 2022, no separate penalty.

Darren Keeble, 47, of Falmer Avenue, Goring: Fined £692 and must pay £69 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after admitting driving over the 20mph and 30mph speed limits in Holes Lane, Mells, on August 17, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith Evans, 66, of Seafield Avenue, Goring: Fined £146 and must pay £36.67 vehicle excise back duty, £90 costs, after admitting using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence in Worthing Road, Littlehampton, on May 18, 2022.

Joanna Burton-Green, 47, of Penhurst Court, Ashburnham Close, Durrington: Given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with six-month alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Worthing between June 22 and 23, 2022. She also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on August 13, 2021, by commission of a further offence. She was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Worthing on December 18, 2020. She was also given a restraining order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danielle Rogers, 29, of Grover Avenue, Lancing: Given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 20 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement, after admitting failing to stop after a road accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle in Brighton Road, Lancing, on June 27, 2021. She was given two 12-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 20 months, after admitting two charges of driving dangerously, in Brighton Road, Lancing, on June 27, 2021, and in Broadwater Street West, Worthing, on July 7, 2021. She also admitted failing to report an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle in Brighton Road, Lancing, on June 27, 2021; assault by beating in Worthing on July 7, 2021; possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on July 7, 2021; and two charges of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress, in Lancing on June 27, 2021, and in Worthing on July 7, 2021, no separate penalties. She must pay a total of £850 compensation and was disqualified from driving, until extended test passed, for 24 months.

Jodie Denyer, 34, of Eastern Close, Shoreham: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis at Worthing Custody Centre on October 8, 2022. She must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Gardner, 43, of Chilgrove House, Kimberry, Littlehampton: Fined £162 and must pay £200 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing an offensive weapon, a knuckleduster, in a private dwelling in Littlehampton on August 18, 2021.