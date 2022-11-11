Sharon Masters, 32, of Navigation Drive, Yapton: Fined £100 and given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after being found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Fourteen Acre Avenue, Bognor Regis, on January 8, 2022. She must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. She also admitted driving without insurance and without the correct licence, no separate penalties.

Zaid Ali, 32, of Kingston Lane, Shoreham: Fined £40 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A27 Hangleton on April 7, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Louis Burch, 24, of Tarrant Street, Arundel: Fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on April 27, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Joshua Fitzgerald, 27, of Hildon Close, Durrington: Fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on June 9, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Sean Harris-Hardy, 34, of Meadow Way, Ferring: Fined £113 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A27 Hangleton on April 13, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Ian Hollis, 68, of Lennox Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on June 3, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Alex Jackson, 40, of Offington Lane, Worthing: Fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £45 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on April 22, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Matthew Lay, 25, of Falmer Avenue, Goring: Fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £45 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on April 27, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Daniel Moss, 34, of Cranworth Road, East Worthing: Fined £176 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on April 27, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Kayleigh Newman, 33, of Worthing Road, Rustington: Fined £50 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Worthing, at the junction with Halewick Lane, Lancing, on April 29, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Alan O'Donnell, 66, of New Broadway, Tarring Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on April 28, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Ian Parsons, 47, of Grange Parade, Sea Lane, Rustington: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on September 9, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Lee Pennock, 25, of North Farm Road, Lancing: Fined £146 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on April 20, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

James Roberts, 36, of Croft Avenue, Southwick: Fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £45 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A24 Broadwater Road, Worthing, on April 19, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

David Rowland, 67, Elm Grove Lane, Steyning: Fined £55 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £45 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Shoreham Road, Small Dole, on March 19, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Jason Tanner, 54, of Southwick Square, Southwick: Fined £146 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A23 Pyecombe on April 26, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Hannah Tillman, 28, of St Lawrence Avenue, Worthing: Fined £130 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A27 Hangleton on April 13, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Levent Uyar, 50, of Victoria Park Gardens, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without insurance in Old Shoreham Road, Shoreham, on April 15, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Egzon Vata, 38, Loder Gardens, Worthing: Fined £100 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 70mph speed limit on the A27 Hangleton on April 7, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Darren Wiles, 40, of Ardingly Drive, Goring: Fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £45 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on April 28, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Kelly Woolcott, 32, of Roundstone Drive, East Preston: Fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on June 1, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Nathan Wright, 47, of Church Walk, East Worthing: Fined £134 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 70mph speed limit on the M23 Tilgate Forest on April 16, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Callum Pryor, 25, c/o Downland Avenue, Southwick: Given a community order with 60-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work after admitting having a Stanley knife in Junction Road, Burgess Hill, without good reason on July 14, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Charlotte Crossan, 40, of Bonham Road, Bersted: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (57mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Daisyfields, Littlehampton, on October 11, 2022. Fined £40 and given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Daisyfields, Littlehampton, on October 11, 2022. She must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months. She was also given a restraining order banning her from Daisyfields, Littlehampton, until November 6, 2025.

Leslie Brazil, 26, of Tack Lee Road, Yapton: Fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (not less than 10ug/l Delta-9-THC) on the A29 Bury on April 28, 2022. Must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Carolyn White, 78, of Millfield, Sompting: Fined £133 after admitting driving without due care and attention in Grand Avenue, Worthing, on June 29, 2022. She must pay £85 costs, £53 victim surcharge and her driving record was endorsed with five points.

Mark Lovell, 57, of Meadow Sweet Close, Worthing: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Worthing on March 12, 2022. Fined £120 after admitting a second charge of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Worthing on March 12, 2022.

Ben Dillion, 31, of Cambourne Court, Shelley Road, Worthing: Fined £120 and given a restraining order after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Worthing on September 24, 2022. Fined £80 and must pay £85 costs after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on September 24, 2022. Fined £80 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend an office appointment on September 9, 2022.