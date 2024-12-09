The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from November 20 to December 5, 2024.

Timothy Dobson, 27, of West Walberton Lane, Walberton: Community order and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Fontwell Services, Fontwell, on July 12, 2024. Must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Anthony Muddle, 53, of Hide Gardens, Rustington: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (115mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Sea Road, Rustington, on July 10, 2024. Fined £80 after admitting driving without due care and attention in Sea Road, Rustington, on July 10, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £80 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Richard Atkinson, 32, of Manning Road, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £150 costs, £88 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Robert Luff, 41, of Offington Avenue, Worthing: Fined £269 and must pay £50 costs, £108 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Robert Waldron, 54, of Gospond Road, Barnham: Fined £40 and must pay £667.50 back duty after admitting using / keeping an unlicensed vehicle, failing to comply with an off-road notification, in Gospond Road, Barnham, on March 5, 2024.

Ryan Bolton, 25, of Ardingly Drive, Goring: Eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge, after admitting stalking without fear / alarm / distress, including sending text messages, leaving voicemails, calling, viewing the LinkedIn profile, viewing the TikTok profile, viewing Instagram, sending a message on Amazon Prime and attending the home address in Crawley between May 14 and July 28, 2023.

Brendon Shereni, 32, of Bourne Court, Phoenix Close, Littlehampton: Six-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting driving while disqualified on the A259 Rustington on June 6, 2024. Must pay £85 costs and disqualified from was driving for 34 months. Also admitted using a vehicle without insurance, no separate penalty.

Luke King, 52, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, after admitting assault by beating in High Street, Littlehampton, on September 25, 2024; and sending voicemails that were indecent or grossly offensive to cause distress or anxiety in Littlehampton on September 24, 2024. Fined £80 after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to suggest immediate unlawful violence would be used or provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence in High Street, Littlehampton, on September 26, 2024.

Kyle Wood, 38, of Wye House, Downview Road, Worthing: Six-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay a total of £1,263 compensation after admitting six charges of criminal damage to a vehicle in Medway Close, Worthing, on January 30, 2024; two charges of criminal damage to a front door in Medway Close, Worthing, on January 30, 2024; criminal damage to a lounge window and vehicle in Medway Close, Worthing, on January 30, 2024; criminal damage to windows and a plant pot in Medway Close, Worthing, on January 30, 2024; criminal damage to front door panels in Medway Close, Worthing, on January 30, 2024; and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Jamie Butler, 47, of Church View House, St George's Road, Worthing: Four-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement, and must pay £1,000 compensation after admitting criminal damage to a Sussex Police vehicle in Worthing on July 9, 2024.

Jack Smith, 32, of Laburnum Way, Billingshurst: Community order with rehabilitation requirement and 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement after admitting assault by beating in High Street, Shoreham, on July 22, 2024; assaulting an emergency worker, a nurse, by beating at Worthing Custody Centre on July 22, 2024; two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, on the A259 Shoreham on July 22, 2024; assault at Ferry Rigg Inn, Shoreham, on July 22, 2024; two charges of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in High Street, Shoreham, on July 22, 2024; and criminal damage to planters at Ferry Rigg Inn, Shoreham, on July 22, 2024. Must pay £300 compensation, £120 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Alfie Griffiths, 26, of Lychpole Walk, Worthing: Must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on July 29, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on October 29 and 30, and November 5, 2024. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a four-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Limbrick Lane, Worthing, on July 22, 2023; and two four-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, for drug-driving (5.0ug/l cannabis) and possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Limbrick Lane, Worthing, on July 22, 2023. No separate penalty was given for stealing various food items worth £140.50 from Co-op, Worthing, on April 1, 2024.

James Menghe, 37, of Selden Road, Worthing: Community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on May 17, 2023, revoked, as unpaid work deemed unworkable on medical grounds. Dealt with for the original offences, receiving a fine of £123 for stealing t-shirts worth £67.96 from TK Maxx, Crawley, on January 4, and no separate penalties for four charges of theft from a shop - Tesco, Crawley, on November 21, 2022, TK Maxx, Crawley, on November 10 and 15, 2021, and Sainsbury's, Crawley, on February 16, 2022.