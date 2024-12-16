The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from November 29 to December 13, 2024.

Linton Woolley, 36, c/o Lavinia Way, East Preston: Four-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting theft from a shop, stealing items worth £12.50 from Greggs, Littlehampton, on November 28, 2024.

Christopher Compton, 70, of Byron Road, Worthing: Jailed for 26 weeks after admitting breaching a sexual harm prevention order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on October 7, 2024, by possessing an internet-enabled device that was not approved and did not have police monitoring software in Worthing on November 15, 2024.

Luke Delaney, 41, of Potters Mead, Littlehampton: Jailed for 16 weeks and must pay £150 compensation after admitting three charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in High Street, Littlehampton, on June 13, 2024. Jailed for 16 weeks to run concurrently after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, in High Street, Littlehampton, on June 13, 2024. Jailed for 16 weeks to run concurrently after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in High Street, Littlehampton, on June 13, 2024. Also admitted two charges of failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates' Court, on November 4 and 19, 2024, no separate penalty.

James Venables, 29, of Ascot Way, Rustington: Fined £333 and must pay £85 costs, £133 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (54mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, on November 16, 2024. Must pay and was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Amy Smith, 42, of Heene Terrace, Worthing: Fined £200 and must pay £95 costs, £200 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (more than 800ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the A24 Findon on May 27, 2024. Also admitted drug-driving (143ug/l cocaine) on the A24 Findon on May 27, 2024, no separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Daniel Challenger, 37, of Northcourt Close, Rustington: Fined £100 and must pay £650 costs, £40 victim surcharge, after admitting using a handheld mobile phone while driving in Bridge Road, Littlehampton, on March 31, 2024. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Tiffany Lethby, 34, of Grafton Road, Worthing: 28-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with nine-month alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm in Chippers Close, Tarring, on December 3, 2024. Must pay £85 costs.