​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from November 29 to December 5, 2023.

Ria Sellar, 33, of Holmbush Way, Southwick: Fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (483ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the A23 Handcross on August 31, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Daniel Mansfield, 39, of Marlowe Road, Worthing: 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with six-month drug rehabilitation activity requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must pay £1,168 compensation for stealing beauty and fragrance products worth £1,136 from Marks and Spencer, Worthing, on September 10, 2023. Eight concurrent 18-week prison sentences, suspended for 18 months, and must pay £1,481 compensation for stealing rum worth £300 from Sainsbury's, Worthing, on July 6, 2023; stealing Champagne worth £328 from Sainsbury's, Worthing, on July 13, 2023; stealing Champagne and vodka worth £395 from Sainsbury's, Worthing, on July 17, 2023; stealing 10 bottles of JD Honey worth £350 from Sainsbury's, Worthing, on July 23, 2023; stealing meat and fish worth £350 from Sainsbury's, Worthing, on August 6, 2023; stealing moisturiser worth £32 from Marks and Spencer, Worthing, on September 13, 2023; stealing gin worth £118 from Sainsbury's, Worthing, on August 15, 2023; possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Beach House Park, Worthing, on November 7, 2023. A three-year criminal behaviour order was made banning him from Sainsbury's at Lyons Farm and any Marks and Spencer in Sussex.

Ben Hyseni, 18, of The Drive, Lancing: Fined £200 after admitting drug-driving (5.2ug/l Delta-9-TCH) in Sompting Road, Worthing, on August 12, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £80 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Honey Keet, 18, of Neptune Way, Yapton: Must pay a total of £100 compensation after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Queen Street, Littlehampton, on June 10, 2023. Also admitted assault by beating in Queen Street, Littlehampton, on June 10, 2023, no separate penalty.Robert Priboi, 35, of Wheatcroft Road, Littlehampton: Community order and must carry out 250 hours' unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified on the A259 Climping on September 6, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for two years. Also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.