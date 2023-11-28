​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from November 3 to 23, 2023.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bradie Thomson, 34, of Sompting Road, Lancing: Jailed for a total of 50 weeks, to include a suspended sentence of 26 weeks being activated and 24 weeks to run consecutively for new offences in breach of the suspended sentence imposed on February 24, 2023, including theft of food worth £45.85 from Co-op, North Road, Lancing, on February 14, 2023; theft of meat worth £27.95 from Co-op, North Road, Lancing, on March 15, 2023; theft of food worth £30 from Co-op, Test Road, Sompting, on March 19, 2023; theft of beer and spirits from Co-op, North Road, Lancing, on March 20, 2023; theft of cheese from Co-op, North Road, Lancing, on March 20, 2023; theft of steaks and beer from Co-op, North Road, Lancing, on March 23, 2023; theft of beer from Co-op, North Road, Lancing, on March 24, 2023; theft of hot food and chocolate from Co-op, North Road, Lancing, on March 25, 2023; theft of food from Co-op, North Road, Lancing, on March 27, 2023; theft of steaks, coffee and bacon from Co-op, High Street, Shoreham, on March 28, 2023; theft of food worth £31.70 from Tesco, Broadwater, on April 3, 2023; theft of pastries, cheese and beer from Co-op, North Road, Lancing, on April 11, 2023; theft of two bottles of alcohol from Co-op, North Road, Lancing, on April 24, 2023; theft of wine from Co-op, North Road, Lancing, on April 29, 2023; theft of beer from Co-op, North Road, Lancing, on April 29, 2023; theft of food worth £40 from Co-op, Test Road, Sompting, on April 30, 2023; theft of food worth £65 from Co-op, Test Road, Sompting, on June 6, 2023; theft of food worth £54 from Co-op, Test Road, Sompting, on June 23, 2023; theft of beer worth £6.35 from Co-op, North Road, Lancing, on July 27, 2023; theft of eight boxes of coffee and four cans of beer from Co-op, North Road, Lancing, on August 13, 2023; and theft of a box of bacon worth £130 from Co-op, Test Road, Sompting, on September 1, 2023. Two-year criminal behaviour order banning him from any Co-op in Sussex and Tesco, Chapel Road Worthing.

Mark Stuckey, 34, of Broadwater Boulevard, Worthing: Fined £200 and must pay £80 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, on July 12, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with five points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anna Bartholomew, 37, of Thistle Lodge, Daisyfields, Littlehampton: Must pay £65 compensation after admitting stealing whiskey and socks worth £65 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on April 2, 2023. Jake Norris, 32, of Gravelly Crescent, Lancing: Community order with Building Better Relationships programme and rehabilitation activity requirements, and must carry out 50 hours' unpaid work, after admitting sending numerous electronic messages that were indecent or grossly offensive, intending to cause distress or anxiety, in Worthing between August 1 and 28, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

David Olsson, 66, of Brighton Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on August 22, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Zoe Powell, 20, of Dowland Close, Findon: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (60mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A283 Washington on September 18, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Darren Hynard, 40, of Elspring Mead, Littlehampton: Fined £923 after admitting drug-driving (7ug/l Delta-9-THC) on the A259 Rustington on June 23, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £369 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months. Also admitted drug-driving (59ug/l benzoylecgonine); possessing MDMA and possessing cocaine, both class A drugs, on the A259 Rustington on June 23, 2023, no separate penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leon Dawson, 23, of Sanditon Way, Worthing: Fined £230 after admitting drink-driving (47mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Broadwater Street West, Worthing, on September 24, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £92 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Glenn Basham, 48, of Malthouse Passage, Littlehampton: Community order with six-month alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and fined £140 after admitting harassment without violence, sending four messages and a voicemail, causing harassment, alarm and distress, in Littlehampton on April 2, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was also given a restraining order.

Charlene O'Neill, 34, of Albion House, Whiterock Place, Southwick: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 60 hours' unpaid work after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating at Ferry Inn, Shoreham, on September 12, 2023. Must pay £50 compensation, £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Craig Kingshot, 32, of Gravelly Crescent, Lancing: Fined £60 and must pay £40 victim surcharge after admitting throwing down, dropping or otherwise depositing litter, namely cigarette butts, in Portfield Way, Chichester, on October 26, 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caleb Boddy, 36, of Lindum Road, Worthing: Fined £146 and must pay £58 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after admitting being the person in whose name a vehicle was registered when it did not meet insurance requirements on July 27, 2022.

Vinnie Morrish, 60, of Tower Road, Lancing: Fined £72 and must pay £28 victim surcharge after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A270 Lewes Road at the junction with Coldean Lane, Brighton, on December 5, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Emily Chidgey, 45, of Lisher Road, Lancing: Fined £66 and must pay £26 victim surcharge after admitting being the person in whose name a vehicle was registered when it did not meet insurance requirements on December 28, 2022.

David Griffiths, 48, of Chalmer House, South Street, Lancing: Fined £40 and must pay £16 victim surcharge after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Trinity Trees, Eastbourne, on September 14, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christian Leonte, 36, of Durlston Parade, Durlston Drive, Bersted: Jailed for 12 weeks after admitting drink-driving (127mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Bridge Road, Littlehampton, on November 19, 2023. Jailed for 12 weeks to run concurrently after admitting driving while disqualified in Bridge Road, Littlehampton, on November 19, 2023. Disqualified from driving for 50 months. Also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Rafal Gasiorowski, 42, of Rowlands Road, Worthing: Fined £300 and must pay £92 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on September 24, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with four points.