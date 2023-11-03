​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from October 11 to 23, 2023.

Ben Tulett, 29, of Hollow Hole, Shoreham, and c/o Marine Parade, Worthing: Jailed for four months and must pay £2,000 compensation after admitting stealing a pedal cycle from Worthing Railway Station on November 17, 2022. He was given seven four-month prison sentences to run concurrently and must pay £416.70 compensation, £340 costs, after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Worthing on February 23, 2023; common assault in Worthing on February 23, 2023; two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, at Worthing Custody Centre on October 10, 2023; two charges of stealing various items from Co-op, Rowlands Road, Worthing, on September 22 and 23, 2023. Also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Worthing on February 23, 2023, no separate penalty. A community order made by Brighton Magistrates' Court on July 12, 2023, was revoked after he admitted breaching it by failing to attend an initial appointment on July 17, 2023.

Michael Wallis, 33, of Valencia Road, Worthing: Jailed for six months after being found guilty of having a blade, a lock knife, in the Guildbourne Centre, Worthing, on March 4, 2022. Jailed for three months to run consecutively after admitting having an imitation firearm in Augusta Place, Worthing, on October 10, 2023. Jailed for three months to run consecutively after admitting having folding knife with blade exceeding 3in in Augusta Place, Worthing, on October 10, 2023. Jailed for one month to run concurrently and must pay £154 victim surcharge after admitting possessing a rolled cigarette of cannabis at the Guildbourne Centre, Worthing, on March 4, 2022.

Robert Fulbrook, 49, of Parklands Court, Goring Road, Goring: Fined £273 and must pay £109 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A270 Lewes Road, at the junction with Coldean Lane, Brighton, on April 5, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Harry Hall, 25, of Saxby Close, Barnham: Fined £120 and must pay £48 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A270 Lewes Road, adjacent to Selsfield Drive flats, Brighton, on June 25, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Lee Hart, 48, of Pier Road, Littlehampton: Fined £307 and must pay £122 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A270 Lewes Road, at the junction with Coldean Lane, Brighton, on April 5, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Amy Lewis, 25, of Portland Head, Bilsham Road, Yapton: Fined £88 and must pay £35 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Barnham Road, Barnham, on April 1, 2023. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

