Alexandru Timu, 37, of King Edward Avenue, Worthing: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs after admitting drug-driving (91ug/l cocaine) in Brighton Road, Worthing, on April 9, 2022. Fined £120 for possessing five wraps of cocaine, a class A drug, in Worthing on April 9, 2022. He also admitted drug-driving (more than 800ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Brighton Road, Worthing, on April 9, 2022, no separate penalty. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Toby Webb, 32, of Cheviot Road, Worthing: Fined £440 and must pay £120 costs, £44 victim surcharge, for using or installing a television set without a licence.

Mandy Jenkin, 45, of Hildon Park, Worthing: Fined £440 and must pay £85 costs, £198.75 back duty, for failing to pay vehicle / trade licence arrears demanded following failed payment.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Ciaran Reed, 18, of Fullers Walk, Littlehampton: Fined £147 and must pay £85 costs, £3.67 back duty, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.