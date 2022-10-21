HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Worthing area from October 13 to 20, 2022
The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from October 13 to 20, 2022, and HMCTS Single Justice Service from October 11 to 14, 2022.
Alexandru Timu, 37, of King Edward Avenue, Worthing: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs after admitting drug-driving (91ug/l cocaine) in Brighton Road, Worthing, on April 9, 2022. Fined £120 for possessing five wraps of cocaine, a class A drug, in Worthing on April 9, 2022. He also admitted drug-driving (more than 800ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Brighton Road, Worthing, on April 9, 2022, no separate penalty. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Toby Webb, 32, of Cheviot Road, Worthing: Fined £440 and must pay £120 costs, £44 victim surcharge, for using or installing a television set without a licence.
Mandy Jenkin, 45, of Hildon Park, Worthing: Fined £440 and must pay £85 costs, £198.75 back duty, for failing to pay vehicle / trade licence arrears demanded following failed payment.
Ciaran Reed, 18, of Fullers Walk, Littlehampton: Fined £147 and must pay £85 costs, £3.67 back duty, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Ian Beckham, of Bellock Road, Littlehampton: Fined £660 and must pay £85 costs, £208.71 back duty, for failing to pay vehicle / trade licence arrears demanded following failed payment.