​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from October 17 to 26, 2023.

Andrew Garratt, 41, of Brayford Road, Littlehampton: Fined £40 and must pay £16 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on February 4, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Lijo George, 37, of South Farm Road, Worthing: Given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (126mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Oxford Road, Worthing, on June 19, 2023. Fined £84 after admitting failing to use a booster seat in Oxford Road, Worthing, on June 19, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Thomas Van Der Vyver, 19, of Church Lane, Lyminster: Fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (more than 10ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Clun Road, Littlehampton, on May 29, 2023. Must pay £48 victim surcharge and was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Dominic Burton, 28, of South Terrace, Littlehampton: Fined £80 after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Horsham Road, Littlehampton, on June 17, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £32 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Alfred Peck, 21, of Wepham: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (72mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in London Road, Pulborough, on August 31, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Zac Brazil, 26, of Pengelly Gardens, Littlehampton: Community order and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting two charges of drug-driving (37ug/l cocaine, 114ug/l benzoylegnonine) in Goring Road, Worthing, on April 25, 2023; possessing a class A drug in Pengelly Gardens, Littlehampton, on August 28, 2023; and possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Pengelly Gardens, Littlehampton, on August 28, 2023. Must pay £175 costs and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Simon Hargreaves, 31, of Navigation Drive, Yapton: Fined £288 after admitting driving without due care and attention by pulling across the path of an oncoming vehicle which had right of way in Yapton Road, Ford, on April 8, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £115 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with nine points.

Kevan Fitzmaurice, 53, of Foxes Croft, Barnham: Fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (2.4ug/l Delta-9-THC) on the A27 Arundel on June 15, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Edward Scriven, 18, of Coomes Way, Littlehampton: Discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £26 victim surcharge after admitting possessing an offensive weapon, a baton, at Angmering railway station on April 7, 2023; and possessing cannabis, a class B drug, at Angmering railway station on April 7, 2023.

Paul Beck, 48, of Oakcroft Gardens, Littlehampton: Given a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with alcohol treatment and rehabilitation activity requirements after admitting driving while disqualified in Horsham Road, Littlehampton, on October 22, 2023. Given a 26-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting driving dangerously in Horsham Road, Littlehampton, on October 22, 2023. Also admitted driving without insurance and possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Littlehampton on October 22, 2022, no separate penalties. Must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 26 months.

David Standing, 54, of Farncombe Road, East Worthing: Fined £80 and must pay £85 costs, £32 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in the Guildbourne Centre, Worthing, on August 23, 2023. Also admitted failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates' Court on October 10, 2023, no separate penalty.

Thomas Nottingham, 33, of Old Shoreham Road, Shoreham: Fined £242 and must pay £97 victim surcharge after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on November 11, 2022. Fined £242 and must pay £36.67 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence in Mile Oak Crescent, Southwick, on November 14, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Christopher Markandoo, 45, of Pier Road, Littlehampton: Given three concurrent 16-week prison sentences, suspended for 24 months, with alcohol treatment and rehabilitation activity requirements after admitting three charges of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress at Saltings Roundabout, Lancing, on June 7, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge.

Adam Back, 32, of Church Green, Shoreham: Given 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work after admitting drug-driving (not less than 152ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the A27 Holmbush on October 27, 2022. Fined £100 after admitting driving without insurance. Also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty. Must pay £100 costs, £154 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for four years.

Amy Crockett, 35, of Downview Road, Yapton: Given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting fraud by false representation, presenting herself as the owner of a ring, intending to make a gain of £330 in Bognor Regis on January 20, 2022. Eight-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting stealing items of jewellery in Yapton on January 12, 2022. Also given a restraining order and must pay a total of £2,885 compensation.

David Swift, 62, of Marine Place, Worthing: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £100 compensation, £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress at Matthew Anthony Estate Agents, Worthing, on July 16, 2022. He was also given a restraining order.

Darren Marchant, 58, of Hawthorn Gardens, Worthing: Fined £192 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A270 Lewes Road, Brighton, on December 7, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Emma Wright, 43, of Pearson Road, Arundel: Fined £50 after admitting throwing down, dropping or otherwise depositing litter, a cigarette, and leaving it in McDonald's car park, Bognor Regis, on March 27, 2023.

Ben Howarth, 32, of Avisford Park Road, Walberton: Fined £769 after admitting drink-driving (93mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) at The Goodwood Hotel, Goodwood, on July 14, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £308 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 23 months.

Adrian Fletcher, 62, of Bath Road, Worthing: Fined £620 and must pay £330 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting fraud by false representation, purchasing short train tickets for a journey into London, intending to cause loss to Southern Rail, at West Worthing railway station between June 2019 and April 2022. Also admitted six charges of fraud by false representation, intending to cause loss to Southern Rail, at West Worthing railway station between June 2019 and April 2022, no separate penalties.