Naomi Marjoram, 21, of York House, Church Walk, Worthing: Fined £162 after admitting drug-driving (4.2ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Chesswood Road, Worthing, on November 17, 2021. She must pay £400 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

James Awde, 24, of Willow Crescent, Worthing: Fined £133 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Worthing, at Hill Barn on April 5, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Jason Bird, 34, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton: Fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of using a vehicle with an illegal rear nearside wheel, as it was fitted with a pneumatic tyre which had the ply or cord exposed, on the A23 Handcross on April 6, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Kirsty Champion, 32, of Undermill Road, Upper Beeding: Fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Worthing, at Hill Barn on April 20, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Ross Derrick, 36, of Selsey Close, Tarring: Fined £233 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Worthing, at Hill Barn on April 25, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Mark Goodman, 51, of Chester Avenue, Lancing: Fined £33 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £33 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 70mph speed limit on the M23 Tilgate Forest on April 25, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Gavin Hanmer, 40, of South Farm Road, Worthing: Fined £150 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Worthing, at Hill Barn on April 20, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Dean Harwood, 53, of Marine Close, Worthing: Fined £381 and must pay £38 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A23 Broxmead Lane Overbridge, Bolney, on April 21, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Neil Hide, 49, of Queen Street, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Worthing, at Hill Barn on April 25, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Thomas Kelton, 29, of Derek Road, Lancing: Fined £163 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Worthing, at Hill Barn on April 5, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Lee Kendall, 55, of Mansfield Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found gulity under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on September 8, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Aaron Lomasney, 44, of L&S Printing, Hazelwood Close, Worthing: Fined £1,119 and must pay £447 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on September 2, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Luigi Maio, 69, of Shirley Drive, Worthing: Fined £146 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Dial Post on March 31, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Steven Mills, 29, of Angola Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over 70mph on the M23 Tilgate Forest on March 29, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Ziggy Petherbridge, 40, of The Millers, Yapton: Fined £40 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A23 Albourne on April 20, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

