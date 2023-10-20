The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from October 2 to 16, 2023.

George Cain, 31, of Stoney Lane, Shoreham: Fined £270 and must pay £75 compensation after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Worthing on June 23, 2022.

Simon Leeson-Coles, 57, of Brighton Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £450 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on November 25, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

David Scorer, 45, of Holmes Way, Littlehampton: Fined £64 and must pay £34 victim surcharge after admitting driving over the 50mph speed limit on the A27 Ashcombe Roundabout, Lewes, on June 23, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Bobbi Wilmot, 24, of Ham Road, Lancing: Fined £124 and must pay £42.50 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Prince Mathe, of Barons Court, Victoria Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Wayne Bristow, of Ashfold Avenue, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Delia Potter, of Elizabeth Place, Sompting: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Nicole Wilson, 32, of South Street, Lancing: Fined £147 and must pay £3.34 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Ellen Grace, 41, of True Blue Cottages, Wick Street, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using or installing a television set without a licence.

Robert Valentine, of Eastcourt Way, Rustington: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Jackie Swift, 61, of Potters Mead, Littlehampton: Fined £60 and must pay £120 costs, £24 victim surcharge, for using or installing a television set without a licence.

Max Powers, of Whitecroft, Ash Lane, Rustington: Fined £220 and must pay £57.74 back duty, £85 costs, for failing to pay vehicle / trade licence arrears demanded following failed payment.

Adam Davies, 40, of Rockall Close, Littlehampton: Fined £212 and must pay £31.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.