​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from October 22 to 30, 2024.

​Mahbub Hussain, 24, of Thorncroft Road, Littlehampton: Fined £350 after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Hotham Way, Bognor Regis, on May 2, 2024. Must pay £110 costs, £140 victim surcharge, and driving licence endorsed with six points.

Shane Russell, 46, of Longlands Glade, Worthing: Fined £500 after admitting using a vehicle without insurance in Worthing Road, East Preston, on April 18, 2024. Must pay £110 costs, £200 costs, and driving record endorsed with six points.