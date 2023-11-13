HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Worthing area from October 24 to November 9, 2023
Kaye Kendall, 50, of Eriswell Road, Worthing: Fined £80 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A270 Lewes Road, at the junction with Coldean Lane, Brighton, on December 1, 2022. Fined £40 and must pay £16 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on December 1, 2022. Fined £40 and must pay £16 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on November 16, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with a total of 12 points. No totting disqualification due to exceptional hardship.
Peter Pragnell, 67, of Potters Mead, Littlehampton: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after being found guilty of driving without insurance on the A259 Littlehampton on March 5, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with six points and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.
Axel Rogers, 30, of Hammy Way, Shoreham: Fined £40 and must pay £16 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A259 Marine Parade, Brighton, on April 7, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.
Louis Day, 20, of Downsway, Southwick: Community order and must carry out 60 hours' unpaid work after admitting two charges of drug-driving (3.0ug/l Delta-9-THC, 318ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Eastern Avenue, Southwick, on August 7, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcahrge, and was disqualified from driving for 17 months.
Juke Haskins, 31, of Newland Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £13.60 compensation, £88 victim surcharge, £160 costs, after being found guilty of travelling on a train at Guildford Railway Station without have paid the fare of £13.60 on May 17, 2023.
Thiago Rei, 39, of Abingdon Lodge, Ruston Avenue, Rustington: Fined £233 and must pay £93 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, on August 25, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.