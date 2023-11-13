​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from October 24 to November 9, 2023.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kaye Kendall, 50, of Eriswell Road, Worthing: Fined £80 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A270 Lewes Road, at the junction with Coldean Lane, Brighton, on December 1, 2022. Fined £40 and must pay £16 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on December 1, 2022. Fined £40 and must pay £16 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on November 16, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with a total of 12 points. No totting disqualification due to exceptional hardship.

Peter Pragnell, 67, of Potters Mead, Littlehampton: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after being found guilty of driving without insurance on the A259 Littlehampton on March 5, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with six points and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Axel Rogers, 30, of Hammy Way, Shoreham: Fined £40 and must pay £16 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A259 Marine Parade, Brighton, on April 7, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Louis Day, 20, of Downsway, Southwick: Community order and must carry out 60 hours' unpaid work after admitting two charges of drug-driving (3.0ug/l Delta-9-THC, 318ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Eastern Avenue, Southwick, on August 7, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcahrge, and was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Juke Haskins, 31, of Newland Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £13.60 compensation, £88 victim surcharge, £160 costs, after being found guilty of travelling on a train at Guildford Railway Station without have paid the fare of £13.60 on May 17, 2023.