HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Worthing area from October 25 to November 14, 2023
Lilly King, 20, of Alfriston Road, Worthing: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (189mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Littleworth Lane, Horsham, on April 16, 2023. Fined £120 after admitting wilfully obstructed a police constable in the execution of his duty in Horsham on April 16, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £96 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.
Tony Merrett, 41, of Lyminster Road, Littlehampton: Jailed for four weeks after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Littlehampton on October 29, 2023. Jailed for four weeks to run concurrently after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Littlehampton on October 29, 2023. Two two-week concurrent prison sentences after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Littlehampton on October 29, 2023.
Michele Spicer, 61, of Phrosso Road, Worthing: Three concurrent 24-week prison sentences, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation activity requirement after being found guilty of three charges of harassment, breaching a civil injunction granted by the High Court on July 26, 2022, by attending The Waterfront in Worthing on April 19 and 20, 2023, and attending David Lloyd in Worthing on October 11, 2022.
Jan Piric, 40, of Peppers Lane, Ashurst: Community order and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work after being found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of blood for laboratory test when required in Worthing on March 26, 2023. Must pay £620 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 40 months.
Geoffrey Maguire, 70, of The Pines, Yapton: Given a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge, after admitting failing to comply with Sex Offenders Register notification requirements in Yapton on August 21, 2022. Given a 24-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting failing to comply with Sex Offenders Register notification requirements in Yapton on November 11, 2022. Fined £100 after admitting failing to comply with Sex Offenders Register notification requirements on December 1, 2021. Fined £50 after admitting failing to comply with Sex Offenders Register notification requirements, namely a new passport, on January 3, 2018. Fined £50 after admitting failing to comply with Sex Offenders Register notification requirements, namely new bank card details, on January 1, 2021.
Matthew Barnes, 24, of Oaktree Cottages, Barnham Lane, Walberton: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (49mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Water Lane, Angmering, on September 16, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Jack Salvage, 22, of Shelley Road, Worthing: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Newport Street, Brighton, on March 27, 2023. Also admitted possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Newport Street, Brighton, on March 27, 2023, no separate penalty.
Mark Salter, 37, of Drummond Court, Albert Road, Littlehampton: Jailed for 13 weeks after admitting stealing chilled food worth £95.45 from Co-op, Littlehampton, on April 7, 2023. Jailed for 13 weeks to run consecutively after admitting stealing food worth £42.10 from Co-op, Littlehampton, on April 10, 2023. Given 17 13-week prison sentences to run concurrently after admitting stealing meat worth £38.05 from Co-op, Worthing, on April 20, 2023; stealing alcohol worth £135 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on January 25, 2023; stealing alcohol worth £121 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on January 25, 2023; stealing goods worth £149.25 from Co-op, Angmering, on May 2, 2023; stealing 12 cans of WD40 worth £87.90 from Travis Perkins, Littlehampton, on April 27, 2023; stealing a work light worth £27.06 and a knife worth £8.14 from Travis Perkins, Littlehampton, on May 17, 2023; stealing meat and alcohol worth £105 from BP Garage, Rustington, on May 18, 2023; stealing Stanley blades worth £44.26 from Travis Perkins, Littlehampton, on May 15, 2023; stealing washing capsules worth £37.50 from One Stop, East Preston, on April 20, 2023; stealing toys worth £267.30 from Hobbycraft, Chichester, on September 9, 2023; stealing meat worth £77 from Tesco, Rustington, on August 6, 2023; stealing meat worth £156.20 from BP Garage, Rustington, on September 24, 2023; stealing a kettle worth £27 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on September 19, 2023; stealing meat worth £70 from Tesco, Littlehampton, on September 1, 2023; stealing groceries worth £82.89 from BP Garage, Rustington, on September 11, 2023; stealing goods worth £71 from Tesco, Pagham, on April 21, 2023; and stealing detergent worth £20 from Co-op, Worthing, on May 21, 2023.