​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from October 25 to November 14, 2023.

Lilly King, 20, of Alfriston Road, Worthing: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (189mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Littleworth Lane, Horsham, on April 16, 2023. Fined £120 after admitting wilfully obstructed a police constable in the execution of his duty in Horsham on April 16, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £96 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Tony Merrett, 41, of Lyminster Road, Littlehampton: Jailed for four weeks after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Littlehampton on October 29, 2023. Jailed for four weeks to run concurrently after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Littlehampton on October 29, 2023. Two two-week concurrent prison sentences after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Littlehampton on October 29, 2023.

Michele Spicer, 61, of Phrosso Road, Worthing: Three concurrent 24-week prison sentences, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation activity requirement after being found guilty of three charges of harassment, breaching a civil injunction granted by the High Court on July 26, 2022, by attending The Waterfront in Worthing on April 19 and 20, 2023, and attending David Lloyd in Worthing on October 11, 2022.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Jan Piric, 40, of Peppers Lane, Ashurst: Community order and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work after being found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of blood for laboratory test when required in Worthing on March 26, 2023. Must pay £620 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Geoffrey Maguire, 70, of The Pines, Yapton: Given a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge, after admitting failing to comply with Sex Offenders Register notification requirements in Yapton on August 21, 2022. Given a 24-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting failing to comply with Sex Offenders Register notification requirements in Yapton on November 11, 2022. Fined £100 after admitting failing to comply with Sex Offenders Register notification requirements on December 1, 2021. Fined £50 after admitting failing to comply with Sex Offenders Register notification requirements, namely a new passport, on January 3, 2018. Fined £50 after admitting failing to comply with Sex Offenders Register notification requirements, namely new bank card details, on January 1, 2021.

Matthew Barnes, 24, of Oaktree Cottages, Barnham Lane, Walberton: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (49mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Water Lane, Angmering, on September 16, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Jack Salvage, 22, of Shelley Road, Worthing: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Newport Street, Brighton, on March 27, 2023. Also admitted possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Newport Street, Brighton, on March 27, 2023, no separate penalty.