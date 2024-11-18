Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from October 31 to November 12, 2024.

Master Moyo, of Edgehill Close, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £49.59 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Debbie Beales, 42, of Helyers Green, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £51.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Toni Tierney, 53, of Rectory Road, Tarring: Fined £440 and must pay £90 costs, £176 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on restricted road in England. Driving licence endorsed with four points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Jake Howlett, 31, of Devonshire Lodge, Brooklyn Avenue, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £107.92 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Nceba Mabiza, 40, of Hill Road, Littlehampton: Fined £100 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on restricted road in England. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Charlie Wade, 30, of Foxes Croft, Barnham: Fined £220 and must pay £41.25 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Liam Ettridge, 24, of Crabtree Lane, Lancing: Fined £577 and must pay £15 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting using / keeping a motor vehicle, failing to comply with off-road notification.

Bobbi Clear, 28, of Helyers Green, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £45.84 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Deanne Wheatley, 42, of Shelby Road, Durrington: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Disqualified from driving for six months. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Sam James, of Western Place, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £54.59 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Yetunde Adeboye, of Kingfisher Drive, Littlehampton: Fined £660 and must pay £50.84 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Brian Hayes, 88, Herbert Road, Sompting: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge for speeding, exceeding 30mph on restricted road in England. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Thomas Whitmee, of Norfolk Road, Littlehampton: Fined £440 and must pay £97.92 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Glen Hardwick, 38, of Ophir Road, Worthing: Fined £333 and must pay £90 costs, £133 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph motorway limit. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Mthokozisi Mbambo, 27, of Lychpole Walk, Goring: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge for speeding, exceeding 30mph on restricted road in England. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

James Dyble, of Peacock House, Richardson Way, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £82.92 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Sian Sims, 36, of The Strand, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £61.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Kieran Nye, 24, of Old Shoreham Road, Lancing: Fined £133 and must pay £90 costs, £53 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph on a dual carriageway. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Nichola Taylor, 48, of Queen Street, Littlehampton: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge for speeding, exceeding 30mph on restricted road in England. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Grant Tutton, 39, of Chippers Close, Tarring: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Anas Parambil, 29, of Old Shoreham Road, Shoreham: Fined £300 and must pay £90 costs, £120 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a 60mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Leigh Cuthbert, 44, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton: Fined £440 and must pay £186.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Debbie Steggall, of Cranworth Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £41.25 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Sara Peneva, 35, of Pines Avenue, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge for speeding, exceeding 30mph on restricted road in England. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Baba Hydara, 18, of Durrington Lane, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £17.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Tom Deville, 34, of Fleet Close, Littlehampton: Fined £440 and must pay £90 costs, £176 victim surcharge for speeding, exceeding 30mph on restricted road in England. Driving licence endorsed with four points.

Jarren Mitchell, 32, of Southwater Close, Goring: Fined £220 and must pay £250 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for accessing / exiting by unofficial route on the Transport for London regional railway network.

Candice Ellison, 52, of Chanctonbury Drive, Shoreham: Fined £115 and must pay £90 costs, £46 victim surcharge after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on restricted road in England. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Kenneth Jones, of Roman Acre, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £102.09 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Victor Kirkby, 68, of Brecon Close, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge for speeding, exceeding 30mph on restricted road in England. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

The Tin Snail Company Ltd, of Hazelwood Trading Estate, Dominion Way, Worthing: Fined £1,000 and must pay £242.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Alisha Green, 22, of Fullers Walk, Littlehampton: Fined £173 and must pay £90 costs, £69 victim surcharge after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on restricted road in England. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Lucia Dann, 44, of Vancouver Road, Worthing: Fined £120 and must pay £120 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting using / installing a television set without a licence.

Jonathan Ellman-Brown, of Harbour Way, Shoreham Beach: Fined £192 and must pay £54.59 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Takudzwa Chaukura, 29, of Westlake Gardens, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using a handheld mobile phone / device while driving a motor vehicle on a road. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Alice Stakim, 36, of Ockenden Road, Littlehampton: Fined £200 after admitting drug-driving (220ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Daisyfields, Littlehampton, on May 4, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £80 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months. Also admitted driving without a licence, using a vehicle without insurance, and using a vehicle in which passengers were in danger of injury due to the incorrect use of seat belts, no separate penalties.

Gary Diamond, 40, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton: Community order and must carry out 150 hours' unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified in Fitzalan Road, Littlehampton, on September 22, 2024. Must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for nine months. Also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.