HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Worthing area from October 31 to November 12, 2024
Master Moyo, of Edgehill Close, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £49.59 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Debbie Beales, 42, of Helyers Green, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £51.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Toni Tierney, 53, of Rectory Road, Tarring: Fined £440 and must pay £90 costs, £176 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on restricted road in England. Driving licence endorsed with four points.
Jake Howlett, 31, of Devonshire Lodge, Brooklyn Avenue, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £107.92 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Nceba Mabiza, 40, of Hill Road, Littlehampton: Fined £100 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on restricted road in England. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Charlie Wade, 30, of Foxes Croft, Barnham: Fined £220 and must pay £41.25 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Liam Ettridge, 24, of Crabtree Lane, Lancing: Fined £577 and must pay £15 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting using / keeping a motor vehicle, failing to comply with off-road notification.
Bobbi Clear, 28, of Helyers Green, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £45.84 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Deanne Wheatley, 42, of Shelby Road, Durrington: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Disqualified from driving for six months. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
Sam James, of Western Place, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £54.59 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Yetunde Adeboye, of Kingfisher Drive, Littlehampton: Fined £660 and must pay £50.84 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Brian Hayes, 88, Herbert Road, Sompting: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge for speeding, exceeding 30mph on restricted road in England. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Thomas Whitmee, of Norfolk Road, Littlehampton: Fined £440 and must pay £97.92 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Glen Hardwick, 38, of Ophir Road, Worthing: Fined £333 and must pay £90 costs, £133 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph motorway limit. Driving licence endorsed with six points.
Mthokozisi Mbambo, 27, of Lychpole Walk, Goring: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge for speeding, exceeding 30mph on restricted road in England. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
James Dyble, of Peacock House, Richardson Way, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £82.92 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Sian Sims, 36, of The Strand, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £61.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Kieran Nye, 24, of Old Shoreham Road, Lancing: Fined £133 and must pay £90 costs, £53 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph on a dual carriageway. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Nichola Taylor, 48, of Queen Street, Littlehampton: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge for speeding, exceeding 30mph on restricted road in England. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Grant Tutton, 39, of Chippers Close, Tarring: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six points.
Anas Parambil, 29, of Old Shoreham Road, Shoreham: Fined £300 and must pay £90 costs, £120 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a 60mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with six points.
Leigh Cuthbert, 44, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton: Fined £440 and must pay £186.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Debbie Steggall, of Cranworth Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £41.25 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Sara Peneva, 35, of Pines Avenue, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge for speeding, exceeding 30mph on restricted road in England. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Baba Hydara, 18, of Durrington Lane, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £17.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Tom Deville, 34, of Fleet Close, Littlehampton: Fined £440 and must pay £90 costs, £176 victim surcharge for speeding, exceeding 30mph on restricted road in England. Driving licence endorsed with four points.
Jarren Mitchell, 32, of Southwater Close, Goring: Fined £220 and must pay £250 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for accessing / exiting by unofficial route on the Transport for London regional railway network.
Candice Ellison, 52, of Chanctonbury Drive, Shoreham: Fined £115 and must pay £90 costs, £46 victim surcharge after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on restricted road in England. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Kenneth Jones, of Roman Acre, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £102.09 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Victor Kirkby, 68, of Brecon Close, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge for speeding, exceeding 30mph on restricted road in England. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
The Tin Snail Company Ltd, of Hazelwood Trading Estate, Dominion Way, Worthing: Fined £1,000 and must pay £242.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Alisha Green, 22, of Fullers Walk, Littlehampton: Fined £173 and must pay £90 costs, £69 victim surcharge after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on restricted road in England. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Lucia Dann, 44, of Vancouver Road, Worthing: Fined £120 and must pay £120 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting using / installing a television set without a licence.
Jonathan Ellman-Brown, of Harbour Way, Shoreham Beach: Fined £192 and must pay £54.59 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Takudzwa Chaukura, 29, of Westlake Gardens, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using a handheld mobile phone / device while driving a motor vehicle on a road. Driving licence endorsed with six points.
Alice Stakim, 36, of Ockenden Road, Littlehampton: Fined £200 after admitting drug-driving (220ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Daisyfields, Littlehampton, on May 4, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £80 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months. Also admitted driving without a licence, using a vehicle without insurance, and using a vehicle in which passengers were in danger of injury due to the incorrect use of seat belts, no separate penalties.
Gary Diamond, 40, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton: Community order and must carry out 150 hours' unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified in Fitzalan Road, Littlehampton, on September 22, 2024. Must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for nine months. Also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.