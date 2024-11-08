The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from October 31 to November 4, 2024.

Peter Balchin, 67, of Shooting Field, Steyning: Jailed for six weeks and must pay £250 costs after admitting breaching a domestic violence protection order made on October 15, 2024, after a complaint was made that he had met up with or called on five occasions.

Lacey Streeter, 24, of North Court Close, Rustington: Fined £40 after admitting breaching a criminal behaviour order made by Worthing Magistrates Court on July 3, 2023, by entering a shop from which she was prohibited in Littlehampton on February 3, 2024. An 18-month conditional discharge after admitting four charges of theft from a shop, stealing alcohol worth £86.25 from Shell UK, Fontwell, on June 28, 2024, and food items from Greggs, Littlehampton, on August 7, 12 and 25, 2024. Admitted breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates on September 18, 2024, by failing to attend appointments. The order was revoked and she was dealt with for the original offence, receiving an 18-month conditional discharge for stealing whiskey worth £35 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on February 3, 2024. Also admitted failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates' Court on October 22, 2024, no separate penalty.