​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from October 7 to 17, 2024.

Kerry Pearce, 40, of Beach Road, Littlehampton: Community order with drug rehabilitation and rehabilitation activity requirements, and must pay £250 compensation, after admitting eight charges of theft from a shop, stealing meat worth £53.96 from Aldi, Portsmouth, on February 21, 2024; stealing 52 Nescafe Azera products worth £294.25 from Co-op, Arundel, on March 16, 2024; stealing goods worth £295 from Co-op, Arundel, on March 19, 2024; stealing goods worth £293.80 from Co-op, Arundel, on April 1, 2024; stealing goods worth £200.35 from Co-op, Arundel, on May 23, 2024; stealing goods worth £77.50 from Co-op, Arundel, on July 1, 2024; stealing goods worth £127.45 from Co-op, Arundel, on July 2, 2024; and stealing meat, Champagne and chocolate worth £500 from Co-op, Arundel, on July 18, 2024. Fined £30 after admitting failing to provide a specimen of urine for laboratory test when required by Hampshire Police in Southampton on February 21, 2024. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Kenzie Sotgiu, 19, c/o Dorset Close, Littlehampton: Jailed for four months after admitting possessing a folding pocket knife with 3in blade without good reason in Lyminster Road, Littlehampton, on June 13, 2024. Four-month consecutive prison sentence after admitting possessing a sword without good reason in Fishbourne Road East, Chichester, on April 11, 2024. Two eight-week concurrent prison sentences after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Lyminster Road, Littlehampton, on June 13, 2024. Also admitted possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Lyminster Road, Littlehampton, on June 13, 2024, no separate penalty.

Christopher Compton, 70, of Queens Road, Worthing: Two 18-week prison sentences to run concurrently, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting making indecent photographs of a child in Worthing on January 19, 2024, and possessing a prohibited image of a child in Worthing on January 19, 2024. Must pay £85 and was placed on the sex offenders register for five years.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Kelly Humphrey, 34, of Pashley Court, Surry Street, Shoreham: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting two charges of possessing a knife in a public place, in Eastern Avenue, Shoreham, on July 25, 2024, and in Ham Road, Shoreham, on August 1, 2024.

Callum Hoyle, 27, of Varey Road, Worthing: Admitted breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on April 16, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on September 1 and 8, 2024. Order varied to include additional 20 hours' unpaid work. David Julis, 23, of Burnham Avenue, Bognor Regis: Admitted breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on April 4, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on August 7 and September 11, 2024. Order varied to include additional 30 hours' unpaid work.

Michael Milnes, 49, of Golden Avenue, East Preston: Fined £692 after being found guilty of driving without due care and attention on the A27 Falmer on February 3, 2024. Must pay £625 costs, £277 victim surcharge, and driving licence endorsed with five points.

Christopher James, 35, of Grove Crescent, Littlehampton: Fined £40 after admitting driving without due care and attention in Grove Crescent, Littlehampton, on June 13, 2024. Must pay £110 costs, £16 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with three points.

Roy Cooper, 61, of Junction Close, Ford: Fined £241 and must pay £110 costs, £96 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on the A259 Marine Parade, Brighton, on April 18, 2024. Fined £241 and must pay £110 costs after admitting speeding, exceeding 60mph on the A23 Slaugham on April 25, 2024. Driving record endorsed with a total of six points.

Patrick McKeown, 40, of Cortis Avenue, Worthing: Fined £80 after admitted breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates Court on May 20, 2024, by failing to attend supervision appointments on August 23 and September 17, 2024. The order will continue.

Ross Smalley, 31, of Shelby Road, Durrington: Fined £40 after admitting breaching a community order made by Southampton Magistrates' Court on April 24, 2024, by failing to attend office appointments on May 15 and 30, 2024. Fined £40 after admitting breaching a community order made by Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on November 16, 2023, by failing to attend office appointments on May 15 and 30, 2024.

Michael King, 44, of Ardingly Drive, Goring: Two-year conditional discharge after being found guilty of drug-driving (no less than 535ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the A27 Crossbush on August 6, 2023. Must pay £620 costs, £26 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 17 months. Admitted failing to surrender to bail at Worthing Magistrates' Court on July 17, 2024, no separate penalty.

Karly Everson, 37, of Manor Road, Worthing: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting 11 charges of theft from a shop, stealing meat products worth £175.86 from M&S, Worthing, on September 2, 2024; stealing hygiene products worth £117.70 from Co-op, Rowlands Road, Worthing, on September 5, 2024; stealing meat products worth £101.96 from M&S, Worthing, on September 9, 2024; stealing meat products worth £126.82 from M&S, Worthing, on September 19, 2024; stealing meat products worth £64 from M&S, Worthing, on September 19, 2024; stealing cheese worth £29.75 from Tesco, Goring, on September 19, 2024; stealing pet products worth £67 from Tesco, Tarring, on October 3, 2024; stealing meat products worth £29.40 from Tesco, Broadwater, on October 4, 2024; stealing laundry detergent worth £41 from Tesco, Broadwater, on October 6, 2024; stealing food worth £25 from Tesco, Dominion Road, Worthing, on October 6, 2024; and stealing alcohol worth £210 from Morrisons, Worthing, on October 7, 2024; plus six charges of breaching a criminal behaviour order made on April 29, 2024, by entering places from which she was prohibited, Co-op, Rowlands Road, Worthing, on September 5; Tesco, Goring, on September 19; Tesco, Tarring, on October 3; Tesco, Broadwater, on October 4 and 6; and Tesco, Dominion Road, Worthing, on October 6, 2024.