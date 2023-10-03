​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from September 11 to 25, 2023.

Keith Akehurst, 64, of Adur Avenue Shoreham: Fined £77 and must pay £28 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A270 Lewes Road at the junction with Coldean Lane, Brighton, on February 17, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Scott Allison, 42, of Hurst Avenue, Worthing: Fined £83 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on February 18, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Alan Berwick, 58, of Victoria Road, Shoreham: Fined £293 and must pay £116 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A270 Lewes Road at the junction with Coldean Lane, Brighton, on February 15, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Max Cozzi, 33, of Broadwater Apartments, Southdownview Road, Worthing: Fined £146 and must pay £58 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on February 18, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Jordan Devenish, 25, of Church Hill, Slindon: Fined £312 and must pay £124 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting failing to comply with solid white line road markings on the A283 Northchapel on January 22, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Nicola Elmasoglu, 56, of Willow Crescent, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on February 17, 2023. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Andrea Garganelli, 49, of Beverley Close, Yapton: Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on February 16, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Philip Houghton, 51, of Conbar Avenue, Rustington: Fined £146 and must pay £58 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on February 18, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Keri Irvine, 36, of Salvington Road, Worthing: Fined £57 and must pay £22 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over 70mph on the M23 at the Balcombe Road Overbridge junction on February 16, 2023. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

David Newcombe, 29, of Meadowside, Angmering: Fined £235 and must pay £94 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A27 at the junction with Norton Lane, Aldingbourne, on February 15, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Andrew Rowe, 64, of Horsham Road, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty of driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on February 15, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Ryan Shakespeare, 45, of Blackbird Lane, Goring: Fined £233 and must pay £132 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on February 18, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Kenzie Sotgiu, 18, of Clifton Road, Littlehampton: Fined £660 and must pay £354 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without insurance and fined £220 after being found guilty of driving without the correct licence, in Horsham Road, Littlehampton, on February 16, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Cameron Mander, 20, of Alfriston Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on January 25, 2023. Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on April 25, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with six points for each offence and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Anthony Matthews, 51, of Arundel Road, Littlehampton: Fined £120 and given a community order with six-month alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting drink-driving (124mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Longford Road, Bognor Regis, on March 12, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Stephen Nichols, 33, of Deane Close, Littlehampton: Given a 17-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 150 hours' unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified on the A259 Climping on March 15, 2023. Must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 36 months. Also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Oran Sharples, 20, of Convent Gardens, Findon: Given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 150 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to stop after a road accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle in Chapel Road, Worthing, on August 18, 2023. Given an eight-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting drink-driving (74mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Arundel on August 18, 2023. Must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 24 months. Also admitted driving without due care and attention in Chapel Road, Worthing, on August 18, 2023, no separate penalty.

Lewis Stephenson, 33, of Charter Court, Wigmore Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £110 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for driving without due care and attention in Broadwater on January 22, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with nine points.

Christopher Kearney, 42, of Melbourne Way, Goring: Fined £40 and must pay £16 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over 70mph on the A27 Arundel Road, Binsted, on August 30, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Vanderlei Augusto, 51, of Griffiths Avenue, Lancing: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without insurance in Ivydore Avenue, Worthing, on March 14, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Jake Cann, 29, of Becket Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on April 13, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Glyn Harris, 47, of Pembroke Avenue, Worthing: Fined £179 and must pay £71 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A259 Brighton Road, Lancing, on March 13, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Claire Heryet, 57, of Rusper Road South, Worthing: Fined £111 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on February 20, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Samuel Thorp, 28, of Coleridge Crescent, Goring: Fined £143 and must pay £57 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over 70mph on the A27 at the junction with Norton Lane, Aldingbourne, on February 17, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Darren Witten, 51, of South Street, Lancing: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without insurance on the A27 Hove on March 13, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Jake Fellows, 26, of Graham Road, Yapton: Fined £300 after admitting drink-driving (60mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A259 Littlehampton on August 14, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £120 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Kylie Waeling, 35, of High Street, Shoreham: Given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement after admitting assault by beating in the Crown and Anchor, Shoreham, on April 8, 2023. Must pay £200 compensation and was also given a restraining order.

Max Weighell, 28, of Rainbow Square, Shoreham: Fined £120 and must pay £750 compensation, £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting criminal damage to a Volkswagen Tiguan, including the wing mirror, in Worthing on February 26, 2023.

Rhys Binns, 19, of Ham Farm Cottages, Littlehampton Road, Worthing: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (54mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in The Causeway, Worthing, on July 30, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Munyaradzi Madzima, 31, of Westlake Gardens, Tarring: Given a community order and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified on the A24 Ashington on July 31, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for nine months. Also admitted driving without due care and attention, and driving without insurance, no separate penalties.

Jack Young, 29, of Pemberton Close, Lancing: Fined £353 after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (61mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Orchard Way, Lancing, on August 13, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £141 victim surcharge, and his driving record was endorsed with ten points.

James Martin, 29, of Steyning Road, Wiston: Given a community order and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to stop after a road accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle in Beach Green, Shoreham, on August 16, 2023; and failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on August 16, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 29 months. Also admitted driving without due care and attention, and driving without insurance, no separate penalties.