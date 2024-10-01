Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from September 12 to 26, 2024.

Bradie Thomson, 35, of George V Avenue, Worthing: Jailed for eight weeks after admitting breaching a criminal behaviour order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on November 6, 2023, by entering Co-op, Rowlands Road, Worthing, on June 18, 2024. Jailed for eight weeks to run concurrently after admitting possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Caxton Court, Worthing, on September 14, 2024. Jailed for 14 days to run concurrently after admitting stealing beer worth £5.95 from Co-op, Rowlands Road, Worthing, on June 18, 2024. Jailed for seven days to run concurrently after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Caxton Court, Worthing, on September 14, 2024. Must pay £5.95 compensation.

Jordan Thomson, 31, of East Street, Littlehampton: Jailed for 14 days and must pay £154 compensation after admitting stealing a hi-vis jacket, hiking boots, Ray-Ban sunglasses and £50 cash from a vehicle in Tower Road, Worthing, on August 28, 2024. Jailed for 14 days to run concurrently after admitting breaching a criminal behaviour order made by Lewes Crown Court on January 18, 2024, by entering Tesco Express, Goring, on July 4, 2024.

Andrew Morris, 33, of Parkside, High Street, Worthing: Fined £60 and must pay £40 victim surcharge after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Marine Parade, Brighton, on March 12, 2023. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Barry Hogsden, 46, of Green Court, St Catherine's Road, Littlehampton: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £60 after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress, racially aggravated, in Worthing on January 18, 2023; and assaulting an emergency worker, a nurse, in Worthing on January 28, 2023. Must pay £150 compensation, £200 costs, £114 victim surcharge. Also admitted failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates' Court on June 10, 2024, no separate penalty.

Molly Chadburn, 27, of Grand Avenue, Worthing: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay a total of £100 compensation plus £100 costs, after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Worthing on July 19, 2023; and failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates' Court on September 4, 2024. Admitted breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on September 29, 2023, by failing to attend RAR appointments on May 9 and 16, 2024. The order was revoked and they were dealt with for the original offence, receiving a new community order with rehabilitation activity requirement for assaulting an emergency worker, a PCSO, in Bradford Royal Infirmary on April 24, 2023.

Harry Bennett, 23, of Penstone Court, Wilmot Road, Shoreham: Fined £108 and must pay £300 costs, £43 victim surcharge, after admitting being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (77mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Wilmot Road, Shoreham, on October 8, 2023. Disqualified from driving for three months.

Nicholas Vining, 74, of Forbes Place, King George Gardens, Chichester: Fined £215 and must pay £86 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting failing to comply with a red traffic light in Old Shoreham road, Hove, on July 1, 2023. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Ace Hall, 40, of Palmer Road, Angmering: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after being found guilty of wilfully obstructing a police support officer in the execution of her duty on the A27 Hangleton on April 25, 2022; and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to suggest immediate unlawful violence would be used or provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence in Lyminster on January 21, 2023. Fined £288 after being found guilty of driving without due care and attention on the A27 Hangleton on April 25, 2022. Must pay £1,300 costs and driving record endorsed with four points. Also found guilty of failing to co-operate with a roadside breath test and failing to co-operate with a roadside drug swipe, no separate penalties.

Joshua Rivers, 22, of Balmoral Close, Rustington: Fined £75 and must pay £80 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on November 21, 2023, by failing to attend unpaid work on July 21 and September 8, 2024. The order will continue.

Aiden Heather, 28, of Ringmer Road, Worthing: Community order with Building Better Relationships programme and rehabilitation activity requirements after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on February 13, 2023, and being found guilty of assault by beating in Worthing on October 25, 2022. Restraining order issued and must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Harry Whyte, 29, of Varey Road, Worthing: Community order and must carry out 90 hours' unpaid work after admitting theft from a shop, stealing alcohol worth £125.55 from Co-op, Worthing, on March 21, 2024; theft (including theft by finding) of a bank card in Worthing on August 20, 2023; fraud by false representation, dishonestly using a bank card belonging to another to obtain property from a store in Worthing on August 20, 2023; and three charges of drug-driving (5.7ug/l Delta-9-THC, 16ug/l cocaine, 697ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Essenhigh Drive, Worthing, on December 19, 2023. Must pay £125.55 compensation, £85 costs. Also admitted driving without insurance and driving without a licence, no separate penalties.

Jessica-Rose Fox, 22, of Lansdowne Place, Worthing: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Worthing on December 13, 2023; and sending a text message conveying a threat to cause distress or anxiety in Worthing between November 1 and 18, 2023. Restraining order issued and must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Martin Hill, 20, of Allangate Drive, Rustington: Must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on June 3, 2024, by failing to complete mandatory online courses on August 8, 2024, and failing to attend unpaid work on August 27, 2024. The order was varied to include and additional ten hours' unpaid work.

Daniel Middleton, 31, of Old Mead Road, Littlehampton: Fined £50 and must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on July 29, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on August 18 and September 1, 2024.