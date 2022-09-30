Rachel Zaki, 52, of The Broadway, Lancing: Fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A259 Kingsway, Brighton, at the junction with Hove Street on November 13, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Amy Jarvis, 35, c/o Wembley Gardens, Lancing: Fined £60 and must pay £3.10 compensation, £34 victim surcharge, £135 costs, after being found guilty of entering a train for travelling without a valid ticket at Worthing on March 4, 2022.

Edward Mills, 28, of Clarendon Road, Worthing: Given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must pay £85 costs, after admitting having a knife with cutting edge exceeding 3in, in Chapel Road, Worthing, on October 7, 2021. He was given five three-month concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, after admitting two charges of possessing heroin, a class A drug, in Worthing on March 14 and May 25, 2021, and three charges of possessing crack cocaine, a class A drug, in Worthing on March 14, May 25, and October 7, 2021. He also admitted two charges of possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Brighton on November 1, 2020, and in Worthing on October 7, 2021, no separate penalties.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Leonard Weaver, 56, of Rectory Lane, Angmering: Fined £500 and must pay £110 costs after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on September 20, 2021. Fined £500 and must pay £110 costs, £100 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on September 21, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points for each offence and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.