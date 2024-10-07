Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from September 18 to October 3, 2024.

Lacey Streeter, 24, c/o Northcourt Close, Rustington: Community order with drug rehabilitation and rehabilitation activity requirements after admitting breaching a criminal behaviour order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on July 3, 2023, by entering a shop from which she was banned in Littlehampton on February 3, 2024; and stealing whiskey worth £35 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on February 3, 2024. Admitted breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on February 27, 2024, by failing to attend appointments on March 1 and 8, 2024. The order was revoked and she was dealt with for the original offences, receiving a new community order with drug rehabilitation and rehabilitation activity requirements for stealing five packs of steak worth £36.25 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on October 31, 2023; and stealing two bottles of whiskey worth £66 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on June 26, 2023.

Elizabeth Leonartitis, 40, of Surrey Wharf, Arundel: Fined £123 and must pay £49 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on May 23, 2023. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Tim Cork, 51, of Manor Road, Upper Beeding: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £450 costs, after being found guilty of failng to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on May 26, 2023. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Levent Uyar, 52, of Victoria Park Gardens, Worthing: Fined £440 and must pay £80 vehicle excise back duty, £150 costs, after being found guilty of keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence in Varndean Road, Worthing, on January 7, 2024.

Julie Flinders, 42, of Horsham Road West, Littlehampton: Fined £200 and must pay £85 costs, £80 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (57mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Horsham Road, Littlehampton, on September 26, 2024. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Abi Parris, 19, of Rowlands Road, Worthing: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing a kitchen knife in Rowlands Road, Worthing, without good reason on March 31, 2024.

Petrut Paduret, 35, of Faulkner Gardens, Littlehampton: Fined £461 and must pay £110 costs, £184 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, driving over 70mph on the A27 Hammerpot on May 22, 2024. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Toby Styles, 19, of Manning Road, Littlehampton: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £80 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (6.7ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Manning Road, Littlehampton, on March 16, 2024. Fined £40 after admitting speeding, exceeding the 30mph limit in Lyminster Road, Littlehampton, on March 16, 2024. Fined £40 after admitting failing to stop when required by a police constable in uniform. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Also admitted driving without a licence and driving without insurance, no separate penalties.

Charles Hicks-Magee, 37, of Loveys Road, Yapton: Community order with drug rehabilitation requirement and fined £100 after admitting driving while disqualified in Goring Street, Worthing, on August 7, 2024. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Egle Kraucenko, 36, of Carisbrooke Drive, Durrington: Fined £300 and must pay £85 costs, £120 victim surcharge, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Worthing on September 7, 2024. Disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Ashley Baldwin, 26, of Fitzalan Road, Littlehampton: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £200 after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to suggest immediate unlawful violence would be used or provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence at Newcastle Central Railway Station, racially aggravated, on July 19, 2023. Must pay £85 costs.