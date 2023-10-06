The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from September 18 to October 4, 2023.

Aliaksei Baskakau, 52, of Ivydore Avenue, Worthing: Fined £120 and must pay £48 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving without insurance in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on April 12, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with six points. Also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Alec Brazil, 40, of Guildford Road, Rustington: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on April 13, 2023, by failing to attend office appointments on May 9 and 16, 2023, and unpaid work on May 14, 21 and 28, 2023. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity and 100 hours' unpaid work requirements, for assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in East Preston on March 28, 2020; and two concurrent 12-week prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, for two further charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in East Preston on March 28, 2020.

Brandon Demarco, 23, of Norfolk Court, Worthing: Fined £200 and must pay £80 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A29 Shripney Road at the A259 Bognor Bypass Roundabout on January 25, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Jake Davies, 29, of Millfield, Sompting: Discharged conditionally for nine months and must pay £26 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting sending emails and social media which conveyed a threat to cause distress or anxiety at the Rail Operating Centre, Three Bridges, between September 12, 2022, and January 24, 2023.