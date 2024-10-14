Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from September 24 to October 9, 2024.

Gladys Wheels, 68, of Wembley Avenue, Lancing: Fined £69 and must pay £110 costs, £56 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph on the A23 Broxmead Lane Overbridge at Bolney on April 27, 2024. Fined £69 after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph on the A23 Slaugham on July 31, 2024. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Alexandru Coseru, 35, of Westcourt Road, Worthing: 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with alcohol treatment and rehabilitation activity requirements after admitting drink-driving (131mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Westcourt Road, Worthing, on September 23, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Luca Charman, 19, of Liberty House, Hawthorn Road, Littlehampton, and Platinum Way, Angmering: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £50 compensation after being found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress at Exchange House, Horsham, on March 4, 2024.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Jake Norris, 32, of Ryecroft Court, Penhill Road, Lancing: Fined £200 after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on April 8, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on August 4 and September 15, 2024.

Frazer Mead, 36, of New Road, Littlehampton: Fined £415 and must pay £85 costs, £166 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (212ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Sea Road, Littlehampton, on March 21, 2024. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Liam Smith, 34, of Manning Road, Littlehampton: Must pay £225 compensation after admitting theft from a shop, stealing oil worth £450 from British Petroleum, Rustington, on April 16, 2024.

Roland Mafika, 42, of Devonport Place, Worthing: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (163mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) on the A259 Worthing on July 6, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months. Also admitted failing to co-operate with a roadside breath test in Worthing on July 6, 2024, no separate penalty.

Paul Jones, 42, of Highland Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £323 after admitting driving without due care and attention in Station Road, Rustington, on June 6, 2024, by pulling out from a Give Way controlled junction into a cyclist who was cycling past. Must pay £85 costs, £129 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with seven points.

Dale Wells-Reed, 29, of Southfields Road, Littlehampton: Fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance in Southfields Road, Littlehampton, on April 19, 2024. Fined £80 after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Littlehampton on April 19, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £80 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with eight points. Also admitted driving without a licence and without a valid test certificate, no separate penalty.

Rikki Burtenshaw, 39, of Tower Road, Sompting: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting two charges of drug-driving (31ug/l cocaine, 241ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Granville Road, Littlehampton, on June 8, 2024. Fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (4.4ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Granville Road, Littlehampton, on June 8, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 29 months.

Adam Clark, 42, of Hayling Rise, High Salvington: Six-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing an offensive weapon, a zombie knife, in a private place in Worthing on August 7, 2024.

Lee Wimbleton, 53, of Whyke Road, Chichester: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 60 hours' unpaid work after admitting three charges of theft from a shop, stealing meat of unknown value from Marks and Spencer, Worthing, on July 7 and 26, 2024; and meat worth £206.48 from Marks and Spencer, Worthing, on July 27, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £206.48 compensation, excluded from Marks and Spencer in Worthing and Chichester for 12 months.

Arthur Hill, 20, of St Cuthmans Road, Steyning: Community order and must carry out 120 hours' unpaid work after admitting possessing an offensive weapon, black knuckle dusters, and possessing ketamine, a class B drug, in A&E at Worthing Hospital on September 22, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Joelma Do Vale, 47, of Toomey Road, Steyning: Fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance in Gladstone Road, Portslade, on January 14, 2024. Must pay £110 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with six points.

Ben Brundle, 39, of Barnham Lane, Walberton: Fined £300 after admitting using a light trailer with a vehicle defect, tyres with insufficient tread, on the A259 Littlehampton on March 21, 2024. Must pay £110 costs, £120 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with three points. Also admitted using a Ford Transit Tipper when the load had no securing, involving a danger of injury, on the A259 Littlehampton on March 21, 2024, no separate penalty.

Darren Betsworth, 38, of Tack Lee Road, Yapton: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 160 hours' unpaid work after admitting burglary with intent to steal, entering Yapton Pharmacy as a trespasser, on September 30, 2022; three charges of attempted theft from a vehicle in Liss on August 15, 2023; and three charges of theft from a vehicle, tools worth £700, change worth approximately £7 to £8 and a £10 note, in Liss on August 15, 2023. Must pay a total of £718 compensation, £85 costs.

Christopher Woolven, 31, of South Terrace, Littlehampton: Fined £162 and must pay £100 costs, £65 victim surcharge, after admitting assault by beating in Littlehampton on November 26, 2023. Daniel Robinson, 22, of Cornwall Road, Littlehampton: Fined £270 after admitting drink-driving (46mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Half Moon Lane, Worthing, on May 11, 2024. Must pay £150 costs, £108 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.