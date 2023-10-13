​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from September 25 to October 5, 2023.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Katie Mack, 19, of Maxwell Road, Littlehampton: 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting causing a public nuisance in New Barn Road, Shoreham, on July 8, 2023.

Linton Woolley, 35, of Lavinia Road, East Preston: Jailed for 21 days after admitting stealing food and household goods from Co-op, Sompting, on September 14, 2023; stealing vapes worth £165 from Sainsbury's, Worthing, on September 26, 2023; and stealing energy drinks worth £67.80 from Tesco, Worthing, on September 9, 2023. Must pay a total of £232 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nigel Challis, of Queen Street, Worthing: Fined £45 and must pay £120 costs, £18 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of using a television set without a licence on or about January 19, 2023.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Michael Rowe, 39, of South Terrace, Littlehampton: 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting possessing a knife, a bladed weeding tool, in High Street, Littlehampton, on August 23, 2023. Three four-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, after admitting three charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in High Street, Littlehampton, on August 9, 2023. Four-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates' Court on August 10, 2023. Must pay a total of £100 compensation. Also admitted three charges of failing to comply with a community protection notice, by being drunk and behaving in a way likely to cause annoyance or disturbance, at Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on August 9, 2023, and being drunk in High Street, Littlehampton, on August 17 and 23, 2023; and being drunk and disorderly at Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on August 9, 2023, no separate penalties.

Yanko Ivanov, 29, of Foxes Croft, Barnham: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 180 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (106mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the North Bersted bypass on July 17, 2023; and drink-driving (40mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Rowan Way, Bersted, on August 11, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 40 months. Also admitted driving without insurance in Rowan Way, Bersted, on August 11, 2023, no separate penalty.

Ben Winter, 20, of Essex Court, West Avenue, Worthing: Discharged conditionally for three months and must pay £4.20 compensation, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting entering a train without a valid ticket to travel at Shoreham on December 19, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debra Masoha, 49, of Vancouver Road, Durrington: Fined £230 and must pay £85 costs, £92 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Felpham Road, Bognor Regis, on March 17, 2023. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Oliver Ripley, 25, of Ketch Road, Littlehampton: Fined £300 after admitting drug-driving (more than 10ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Durrington Lane, Worthing, on April 14, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £120 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Alfie Tilley, 21, of Winterbourne Way, Worthing: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Chapel Road, Worthing, on April 23, 2022.

Omar Wright, 35, of Gratwicke Road, Worthing: Community order and must carry out 40 hours' unpaid work after admitting assault by beating on July 7, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad