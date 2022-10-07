Alex Weeks, 50, c/o Bersted Street, Bognor Regis: Jailed for eight months after admitting intentional strangulation in Littlehampton on July 19, 2022. Jailed for four months to run consecutively after admitting harassment, breaching a restraining order by attending a property in Littlehampton on September 30, 2022. He also admitted possessing a small quantity of cannabis and cannabis resin in Worthing on July 19, 2022; and breaching a restraining order by making contact and attending a property in Littlehampton on July 19, 2022, no separate penalties.

Fiona Broadbent, 50, of Kingsland Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on March 31, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Daniel Cherrett, 31, of Beach Road, Littlehampton: Fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police in Shoreham on June 2, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Jack Clark, 30, of South Avenue, Goring: Fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over 70mph on the A27 dual carriageway at Binsted on March 30, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Kye Evers, 20, of Waverley Court, Stanley Road, Littlehampton: Fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without insurance in Ford Road, Ford, on March 25, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

John Kearney, 93, of Tavy Road, Durrington: Fined £353 and must pay £35 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving without insurance in Dominion Road, Worthing, on July 26, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Mark Mansell, 42, of St Julian's Lane, Shoreham: Fined £266 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A270 Old Shoreham Road, Hove, at the junction with Sackville Road on February 22, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Ervin Metalia, 25, of Courtwick Road, Littlehampton: Fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on June 14, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Xander Munday, 19, of Hillside Road, Sompting: Fined £250 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving without due care and attention in Hangleton Link Road, Portslade, on February 23, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Fardin Farji, 29, of Christchurch Road, Worthing: Fined £40 after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on June 13, 2022, by failing to attend appointments on July 1 and 28, 2022. The community order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a new community order with rehabilitation activity requirement for breaching a criminal behaviour order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on August 4, 2021, by possessing a bicycle without proof of ownership in Worthing on August 21, 2021; resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Worthing on August 21, 2021; and breaching a criminal behaviour order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on August 4, 2021, by being in an area from which he was prohibited on August 12, 2021. Fined £40 and must pay £85 costs for breaching a criminal behaviour order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on August 4, 2021, by possessing a bicycle without proof of ownership in Worthing on October 2, 2022. An order of deprivation of rights to the bicycle was made.

James Vincent, 41, of York Lodge, Victoria Road, Worthing: Given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting driving while disqualified in Little Breach, Chichester, on August 1, 2022. He must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted stealing a Sainsbury's trolley key in Chichester on August 1, 2022, no separate penalty.

Eleanor Stevens, 22, of Arun Terrace, Ford Road, Arundel: Given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 50 hours' unpaid work after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Storrington Road, Storrington, on September 30, 2021. Given a four-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after being found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker, a detective constable, by beating in Storrington Road, Storrington, on September 30, 2021. She was also found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on October 1, 2021, no separate penalty. She must pay a total of £400 compensation, £650 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Kiya Andrews, 23, of Greenfields, Littlehampton: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (48mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Lyminster Road, Lyminster, on September 16, 2022. They were disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Waylon Choan-Tseng, 41, of Marisa House, Milton Street, Worthing: Fined £500 after admitting drink-driving (119mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Shelley Road, Worthing, on April 23, 2022. He was fined £500 after admitting using a vehicle without insurance in Shelley Road, Worthing, on April 23, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £100 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Rachel Constable, 37, of Miller House, Farncombe Road, Worthing: Fined £80 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on March 31, 2022.

Anwar Bouabane, 18, of Raleigh Crescent, Worthing: Fined £184 after admitting drink-driving (40mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in The Boulevard, Worthing, on August 27, 2022. Must pay £85 costs, £74 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Marley Keet, 26, of Sandpiper House, Old Market Lane, Littlehampton: Fined £206 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing 15.2g of cannabis in Littlehampton on November 8, 2021.