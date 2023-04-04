​The following are the latest Single Justice Service results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from March 5 to 31, 2023.

Jane Shury, of Yapton Road, Climping: Fined £220 and must pay £24.17 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Kali Hagenstede, of Victoria Court, South Street, Lancing: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Marius Marcu, 37, of Angmering Way, Rustington: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Alfredo Naddeo, of Summersdeane, Southwick: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Nathan Ruff, of Gordon Avenue, Shoreham: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Darryl Penson, 23, of Mill Road, Slindon Common: Fined £746 and must pay £90 costs, £298 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding the 70mph motorway limit. The driving record was endorsed with five points.

Billie-Joe McGee, 40, of The Quadrant, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Wesley Hungwe, 28, of White Styles Terrace, West Street, Sompting: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Vasile Oprescu, of Wheatcroft, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Anthony Rampersad, 39, of Stanhope Road, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Christopher Townsend, of Hurstfield, Lancing: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Joshua Bourne, 21, of The Darlingtons, Rustington: Fined £100 and must pay £100 costs, £40 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Jamie Marquez, 34, of Downsway, Southwick: Fined £177 and must pay £48.34 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Holly Beard, 24, of West Way, Littlehampton: Fined £660 and must pay £213.75 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

T Thompson, 54, of Barrington Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.

Brendon Shereni, of Bourne Court, Phoenix Close, Littlehampton: Fined £440 and must pay £94.59 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Zoe Cowdrey, 47, of Hillrise Avenue, Sompting: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.Jonathham Penberthy, of Marden House, Highfield, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £210 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Stephen Oliver, 53, of Queens Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £66.25 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Claire McCullough, of Heo Green, Littlehampton: Fined £440 and must pay £127.50 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.