HM Courts Service: These are the Single Justice Service court results for the Chichester area from December 9 to 15, 2024
R.F. Productions Southern, of Regis Business Centre, Durban Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £163.75 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Thomas Wakefield, 23, of Copper Beech Drive, Chichester: Fined £660 and must pay £110 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for exceeding a 40mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Matthew Wood, 44, of Station House, Wedglen Industrial Estate, Midhurst: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding 70mph motorway limit. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Sydney Belle Bright, of Ancton Way, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £42.50 back duty, £85 costs, for using / keeping a vehicle, failing to comply with off-road notification.
Raymond Effamy, 76, of Tannery Close, Chichester: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Disqualified from driving for six months.
Nadine Meassik, of Greengates, Lurgashall: Fined £220 and must pay £13.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
James Jackson, of Newman House, Sturges Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £83.75 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Jamie White, 31, of Pinewood Way, Chichester: Fined £147 and must pay £90 costs, £59 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a variable speed limit. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Charlie O'Neill, 30, of Park Drive, Felpham: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate.
Anna Kennedy, of Summerfield Road, West Wittering: Fined £220 and must pay £11.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Jamie Young, of Tupper Gardens, Felpham: Fined £220 and must pay £55.84 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Craig Austin, of High Street, Selsey: Fined £220 and must pay £55.84 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Toby Hanks, 18, of Guernsey Farm Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £80 and must pay £90 costs, £32 victim surcharge, after admitting using a passenger vehicle with tyres with insufficient tread, less than 1.6mm. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Anna Fullerton-Batten, 50, of The Lane, Chichester: Fined £1,154 and must pay £90 costs, £462 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph motorway limit. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Christopher Ward, of Canada Grove, Bognor Regis: Fined £147 and must pay £2.92 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Paige White, 28, of Hayter Gardens, Oving: Fined £220 and must pay £47.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Paul Sherwood, 56, of Kingsmead, Felpham: Fined £215 and must pay £90 costs, £86 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph motorway limit. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Georgia Brown, 41, of Chichester Road, Selsey: Fined £72 and must pay £28 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a 40mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Dominic Mizzi, 21, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Driving record endorsed with seven points. Also admitted driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no separate penalty.
Stuart Campbell, 49, of Northfield, West Wittering: Fined £440 and must pay £90 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for exceeding a 60mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with four points.
David Harvey, of Gordon Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £82.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Pedro Campos, 53, of Hatherleigh Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £130 and must pay £90 costs, £52 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding a 30mph limit on a restricted road. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Ambition Ndlovu, 49, of Barnfield Drive, Chichester: Fined £150 and must pay £90 costs, £60 victim surcharge, after admitting using a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also admitted driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no separate penalty.
Victor Ceban, 48, of Park Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £144 and must pay £90 costs, £58 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a 50mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Rhiannon Sammon, 31, of Queensway, Bognor Regis: Fined £440 and must pay £68.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Ashdon Clothier, 18, of Croft Way, Selsey: Fined £128 and must pay £90 costs, £51 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding a 30mph limit on a restricted road. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Daniel Shipway, of Elizabeth Court, Park Terrace, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £42.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.