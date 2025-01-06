Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by the Single Justice Service from December 9 to 15, 2024.

R.F. Productions Southern, of Regis Business Centre, Durban Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £163.75 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Thomas Wakefield, 23, of Copper Beech Drive, Chichester: Fined £660 and must pay £110 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for exceeding a 40mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Matthew Wood, 44, of Station House, Wedglen Industrial Estate, Midhurst: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding 70mph motorway limit. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Sydney Belle Bright, of Ancton Way, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £42.50 back duty, £85 costs, for using / keeping a vehicle, failing to comply with off-road notification.

Raymond Effamy, 76, of Tannery Close, Chichester: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Nadine Meassik, of Greengates, Lurgashall: Fined £220 and must pay £13.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

James Jackson, of Newman House, Sturges Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £83.75 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Jamie White, 31, of Pinewood Way, Chichester: Fined £147 and must pay £90 costs, £59 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a variable speed limit. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Charlie O'Neill, 30, of Park Drive, Felpham: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate.

Anna Kennedy, of Summerfield Road, West Wittering: Fined £220 and must pay £11.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Jamie Young, of Tupper Gardens, Felpham: Fined £220 and must pay £55.84 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Craig Austin, of High Street, Selsey: Fined £220 and must pay £55.84 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Toby Hanks, 18, of Guernsey Farm Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £80 and must pay £90 costs, £32 victim surcharge, after admitting using a passenger vehicle with tyres with insufficient tread, less than 1.6mm. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Anna Fullerton-Batten, 50, of The Lane, Chichester: Fined £1,154 and must pay £90 costs, £462 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph motorway limit. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Christopher Ward, of Canada Grove, Bognor Regis: Fined £147 and must pay £2.92 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Paige White, 28, of Hayter Gardens, Oving: Fined £220 and must pay £47.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Paul Sherwood, 56, of Kingsmead, Felpham: Fined £215 and must pay £90 costs, £86 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph motorway limit. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Georgia Brown, 41, of Chichester Road, Selsey: Fined £72 and must pay £28 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a 40mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Dominic Mizzi, 21, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Driving record endorsed with seven points. Also admitted driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no separate penalty.

Stuart Campbell, 49, of Northfield, West Wittering: Fined £440 and must pay £90 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for exceeding a 60mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with four points.

David Harvey, of Gordon Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £82.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Pedro Campos, 53, of Hatherleigh Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £130 and must pay £90 costs, £52 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding a 30mph limit on a restricted road. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Ambition Ndlovu, 49, of Barnfield Drive, Chichester: Fined £150 and must pay £90 costs, £60 victim surcharge, after admitting using a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also admitted driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no separate penalty.

Victor Ceban, 48, of Park Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £144 and must pay £90 costs, £58 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a 50mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Rhiannon Sammon, 31, of Queensway, Bognor Regis: Fined £440 and must pay £68.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Ashdon Clothier, 18, of Croft Way, Selsey: Fined £128 and must pay £90 costs, £51 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding a 30mph limit on a restricted road. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Daniel Shipway, of Elizabeth Court, Park Terrace, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £42.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.