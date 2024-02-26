Home Office grant helps Crawley Borough Council to pay for high-definition CCTV cameras
The 15 cameras have replaced those dotted across the town centre and on neighbourhood parades and will start to operate on March 31.
During a meeting of the full council, Yasmin Khan, cabinet member for public protection, said the set-up had cost £199,265, with the Home Office providing £68,470 and the council paying the rest.
She said: “These high-definition cameras will operate well in low light conditions which will help in identifying individuals engaged in crime and disorder or, in times of emergency, help to locate vulnerable individuals in public spaces such as a lost child or those in need of urgent medical attention.
“This has been an exceptionally complex project which has been completed in a short time-frame to ensure that we can maintain a CCTV provision in Crawley which is a vital tool in keeping residents and visitors safe.”