Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, accuses Sussex Police of 'playing identity politics' and 'policing pronouns'

The row erupted after Sussex Police issued a press release about Sally Ann Dixon, 58, of Swanmore Avenue, Havant, Hampshire, who was jailed for 20 years after being convicted of 30 indecent assaults against seven children in Bexhill, Crawley and a Sussex village.

At the time of the offences, Dixon was John Stephen Dixon, who transitioned to female in 2004 - after the period during which the offences took place, police said.

The five girls and two boys were aged under the age of 16 during the period of abuse in the 1980s and 1990s, Sussex Police added.

On Twitter, after the press release was published, some users on social media objected to the force referring to Dixon as a woman.

The force replied on Twitter, saying: "Hi, Sussex Police do not tolerate any hateful comments towards their gender identity regardless of crimes committed. This is irrelevant to the crime that has been committed and investigated.

"If you have gender critical views you wish to express this can be done on other platforms or your own page, not targeted at an individual."

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, then intervened, accusing the force of ‘policing pronouns’.

Suella Braverman, Home Secretary. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Taking to Twitter, she said: "Sussex Police have done well to put a dangerous criminal behind bars. But they've got it wrong by playing identity politics and denying biology. Focus on catching criminals not policing pronouns.”

Sussex Police later apologised, removed the tweets about the case and issued a statement which said: "An earlier reply to a comment on Twitter was inconsistent with our usual style of engagement; we apologise for this and have removed the comment. We recognise the rights of the public to express themselves freely within the boundaries of the law."

Ms Braverman replied last night on Twitter, saying: “I acknowledge and thank @sussex_police for their swift apology and retraction. The best police officers focus on solving crimes and supporting victims. Not political correctness.”

