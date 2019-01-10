Hooded teenagers spotted with stolen motorcycle in Peacehaven

A pair of hooded teenagers have been spotted with a stolen motorcycle in Peacehaven, Sussex Police said.

According to a police spokesman, two teenage boys were seen in Hoddern Avenue, Peacehaven, pushing a red Honda motorcycle registration AK64 0ZA into Phyllis Avenue, Peacehaven, which had been stolen from The Bricky, Peacehaven, at some point between 2.30pm and 6.45pm on Tuesday, January 8.

Sussex Police

Officers carried out a search of the area but could not find the boys or the motorcycle, police said.

The suspects are described as aged about 17 and were wearing hooded jackets. They did not have motorcycle helmets, police said.

PC Tom Bowen said: "We want to hear from anyone who has information about the motorcycle theft or may have seen these boys pushing it around Peacehaven."

Contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 1078 of 08/01.