Horley man sentenced for controlling and coercive behaviour

A Horley man has been sentenced to 12 months in prison and handed a five-year restraining order after pleading guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour (CCB).

Surrey Police said Todd Hamilton-Forbes, 43, was sentenced at Staines Magistrates' Court on September 29.

On August 7, police were called by a women reporting that Hamilton-Forbes had entered her address with a knife.

When speaking to police, the victim-survivor disclosed a previous restraining order which had expired and several incidents of CCB over a period of approximately eight months.

Todd Hamilton-Forbes. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police

Surrey Police said Hamilton-Forbes' actions included tracking the woman, forcing her to tell him where she was at all times and an excessive amount of phone calls.

Across one five-day period, Hamilton-Forbes called her 107 times, the force added.

Surrey Police said he was arrested that day and released on conditional bail.

On August 9 at 4am, police received a call from the same woman reporting Hamilton-Forbes outside her address.

Officers dispatched and he was arrested and subsequently charged for CCB.

PC Savage from our Eastern Domestic Abuse Team said: "I would like to recognise the victim-survivor's strength in coming forward and disclosing Hamilton-Forbes' history and behaviour to our officers when she made that call on August 7.

“Controlling and coercive behaviour is used to exert power and control over another person's daily life.

“It often involves tactics like isolation and intimidation and can have a significant impact on a victim-survivor's physical and mental wellbeing.

“I would urge anyone who recognises some of these patterns to report it to police. You will be supported and listened to from the start.”