Horley man with links to Crawley and Horsham wanted in connection with affray

Surrey Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding wanted man Sean Moore, 20, from Horley.

Moore is described as medium build with black hair, according to Surrey Police.

Surrey Police says he also has links to Caterham and Redhill, as well as Crawley and Horsham.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, or have any information, please contact Surrey Police quoting crime reference number PR/ 45220087198 via:

- Webchat on the Surrey Police website

- Or calling Surrey Police on 101

