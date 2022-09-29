Edit Account-Sign Out
Horley man with links to Crawley and Horsham wanted in connection with affray

A man from Horley, who has links to Crawley and Horsham, is wanted in connection with an affray, Surrey Police has reported.

By Matt Pole
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 10:57 am
Updated Thursday, 29th September 2022, 11:03 am

Surrey Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding wanted man Sean Moore, 20, from Horley.

Moore is described as medium build with black hair, according to Surrey Police.

Surrey Police says he also has links to Caterham and Redhill, as well as Crawley and Horsham.

Surrey are appealing for the public’s help in finding wanted man Sean Moore, 20, from Horley, who also has links to Crawley and Horsham, who is wanted in connection with an affray. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police

If you have any information on his whereabouts, or have any information, please contact Surrey Police quoting crime reference number PR/ 45220087198 via:

- Webchat on the Surrey Police website

- Online

- Or calling Surrey Police on 101

If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.