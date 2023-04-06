An appeal has been made for the whereabouts of a horsebox which was stolen from Michelham Priory in Hailsham, on Tuesday (April 4) evening.

Between 9.30pm and 9.45pm on April 4 the horsebox was reported to have been stolen from Michelham Priory Farm.

The horsebox was used as a wine transporter for Hollow Lane Vineyard in East Hoathly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An appeal has been made for the location of the horsebox and residents have been urged to check for the Vineyard’s paint work if scratched off.

An appeal has been made for the whereabouts of a horsebox which was stolen from Michelham Priory in Hailsham, on Tuesday (April 4) evening.

If scratched off the logo of the vineyard would still show on the paintwork of the horsebox and would potentially need to be restored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents have also been asked to share any information about the whereabouts of the horsebox with the police and anyone with information has been urged to contact the police either online or by the phone as well as call on 07990 974962.

An appeal has been made for the whereabouts of a horsebox which was stolen from Michelham Priory in Hailsham, on Tuesday (April 4) evening.