Horsebox reported stolen at Michelham Priory

An appeal has been made for the whereabouts of a horsebox which was stolen from Michelham Priory in Hailsham, on Tuesday (April 4) evening.

By Sam Pole
Published 6th Apr 2023, 10:48 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 10:50 BST

Between 9.30pm and 9.45pm on April 4 the horsebox was reported to have been stolen from Michelham Priory Farm.

The horsebox was used as a wine transporter for Hollow Lane Vineyard in East Hoathly.

An appeal has been made for the location of the horsebox and residents have been urged to check for the Vineyard’s paint work if scratched off.

If scratched off the logo of the vineyard would still show on the paintwork of the horsebox and would potentially need to be restored.

Residents have also been asked to share any information about the whereabouts of the horsebox with the police and anyone with information has been urged to contact the police either online or by the phone as well as call on 07990 974962.

