That’s according to the latest study by Confused.com (Q2, 2022). The research analyses burglary data provided by police forces across the UK between 2017 and 2021 to identify the safest cities to live across the UK.

Horsham ranked sixth. On average, there were 0.86 burglaries per 1,000 people in 2021. Since 2017, the number of burglaries in the region has decreased by 21.06% on average each year. In comparison to Adur, this is 18.86% fewer burglaries per 1,000 people (1.06 on average).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Confused.com can reveal that South Devon and Dartmoor is the safest region to live in with 0.60 burglaries per 1,000 people. Thefts have fallen in the area by 12.97% on average each year since 2017.

Horsham has been named as the sixth safest place to live in England, according to police data

In 2021 there were 7.86 burglaries per 1,000 people in Middlesbrough – the highest in England.

Jessica Willock, home insurance expert at Confused.com, said: “Although burglary rates seem to be dropping year on year, it’s still as important to make sure your home is safe.

"Secure door locks and burglary alarms aren’t only a great deterrent from potential thieves but having them will reduce your home insurance prices.

“Our guide to protecting your home from burglars outlines some of the most effective ways of keeping your house safe. One of our top recommendations is investing in home security.

Adur District has been named as the 14th safest place to live in England

"Nowadays, technology has advanced to give us cheap, easy to install smart home devices such as doorbells and automated lights. These will let you know who is lurking outside without you needing to go near the door.”