Police said the incident took place in the early hours of Sunday, November 13, in Pires Place.
A police spokesperson said: “A victim, a man aged 23, reported being assaulted by three young men who were unknown to him. Police have issued CCTV images of men they wish to identify in connection with the incident. Anyone who recognises them or can help identify them is asked to report it to us.”
Witnesses or people with information can report it to Sussex Police at www.sussex.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 183 of 13/11/2022.
