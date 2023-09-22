Horsham assaults: man charged with 17 offences after arrest made on A24 in Sussex
Police said officers were first called to Merryfield Drive at around 11.40am on Tuesday, September 19, after a man was kicked.
Police said that, moments later, a second man was seriously assaulted in the same road and the windscreen of a vehicle was smashed.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Further reports were then received of a golf club being stolen from a man at Rookwood Golf Centre, and that same golf club being used to cause damage to another vehicle on the A24 at the Robin Hood Roundabout. Police arrived on scene and detained a man on the A24. During his arrest, four police officers were assaulted and suffered minor injuries.
“William Davies, 34, of Swann Way, Horsham, was later charged with wounding with intent; affray; possession of an offensive weapon in a public place; two counts of criminal damage; attempted robbery; assault occasioning actual bodily harm; theft; common assault; two counts of assault by beating; exposure; and four counts of assaulting an emergency worker.
“He appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (September 21) where he was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on October 19.”