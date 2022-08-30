Horsham bicycle theft: Sussex Police appealing for witnesses

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said the owner had left it locked up at the bus station in Lower Tanbridge Way at about 11.30am on Thursday (August 25).

When he returned just before midday, it was missing, along with the lock, police added.

Sussex Police said the stolen bicycle is manufactured by Giant, with a distinctive ‘Fox’ front suspension, 26” wheels and a camouflage design saddle.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or has any relevant information, including seeing a bicycle matching this description for sale, can report it online or call 101, quoting serial 669 of 25/08.