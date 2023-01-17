A Horsham computer engineer is among 233 motorists convicted of drink-driving in Sussex during a winter crackdown.

Police say that Joshua Taylor, 24, admitted he had been to the pub and had three pints with friends before getting behind the wheel of a Porsche Cayman in Horsham on December 9.

He gave a positive test for 51 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, say police. The legal limit is 35mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 4, Taylor, of Bishopric, Horsham, admitted driving over the prescribed limit for alcohol and was banned from driving for a year.

He was also fined £578 and ordered to pay £85 costs, and a £230 victim surcharge.

Sussex Roads Policing Unit Superintendent Rachel Glenton said: “Our officers are determined to catch offenders on our roads before they cause serious harm to themselves or other road users.”

In keeping with previous campaigns, Sussex Police say they are naming drink and drug-drivers who have been convicted to raise awareness of the offences and act as a deterrent to others.

They say their work to stop drink and drug drivers “continues all year round, and officers will continue to be on patrol to stop selfish motorists who put the safety of themselves and other road users at risk.”