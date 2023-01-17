Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Horsham computer engineer among 233 people convicted of drink-driving in Sussex

A Horsham computer engineer is among 233 motorists convicted of drink-driving in Sussex during a winter crackdown.

By Sarah Page
4 hours ago
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 12:17pm

Police say that Joshua Taylor, 24, admitted he had been to the pub and had three pints with friends before getting behind the wheel of a Porsche Cayman in Horsham on December 9.

He gave a positive test for 51 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, say police. The legal limit is 35mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Hide Ad

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 4, Taylor, of Bishopric, Horsham, admitted driving over the prescribed limit for alcohol and was banned from driving for a year.

Most Popular
A Horsham computer engineer is among 233 people in Sussex convicted of drink-driving following a police crackdown
Hide Ad

He was also fined £578 and ordered to pay £85 costs, and a £230 victim surcharge.

Sussex Roads Policing Unit Superintendent Rachel Glenton said: “Our officers are determined to catch offenders on our roads before they cause serious harm to themselves or other road users.”

Hide Ad

In keeping with previous campaigns, Sussex Police say they are naming drink and drug-drivers who have been convicted to raise awareness of the offences and act as a deterrent to others.

Have you read? Marks and Spencer expansion plans: hopes of more new stores in Sussex

Hide Ad

Mystery noise baffles residents near Horsham – for the second time in a week

Victory in community battle to save ‘vital link’ to the South Downs

Hide Ad

They say their work to stop drink and drug drivers “continues all year round, and officers will continue to be on patrol to stop selfish motorists who put the safety of themselves and other road users at risk.”

And they warn that the consequences of drink or drug-driving could include killing or seriously injuring yourself or someone else; getting a 12-month road ban, an unlimited fine, a possible prison sentence, a criminal record, an increase in car insurance costs and trouble travelling to countries such as the USA.