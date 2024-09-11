Police have issued an appeal for help in tracing a man following a ‘dog rage’ attack in Horsham.

Dog walker Steve Martin, 71, was on a regular evening stroll with his pet in a field near New House Farm in Faygate at around 6.30pm on September 8 when he was left with a broken nose following a violent attack.

Now police are hunting for the attacker. A spokesperson said: “The suspect is described as 5’9”, around 60 years old, has grey hair and a full beard. He had a blue denim hat on and was wearing dark clothing. He was also wearing a belt with three pouches on it to hold tools.

“He also had four dogs, described as Staffordshire Bull Terriers.

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify the suspect of the incident and police would like to speak to anybody who witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1004 of 08/09.

Steve himself says the attack started when three of the grey-haired man’s dogs were off the lead and approached his pet. He says he called to the dogs’ owner to restrain the animals but ended up being pushed to the ground and hit around the head.

He says the attack ended when a neighbour arrived on the scene and the man disappeared into nearby woods.

He said: “I hadn’t seen this individual or those dogs here before, but upon being told to restrain his out-of-control animals he went into the equivalent of road rage, but with dogs.

"I’m too old to fight back, but the risk is of course is that if I had, the dogs might have come at me.”

Steve later received treatment at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath for mild concussion and his broken nose.