Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following an attack near Horsham.

Police said a 71-year-old man from Horsham, who was walking his dog in the fields off Forest Road, near Colgate, was assaulted by another unknown man, causing facial injuries.

The incident took place around 6.30pm on September 8, the force added.

The suspect is described by Sussex Police as 5’9”, around 60 years old, has grey hair and a full beard. He had a blue denim hat on and was wearing dark clothing. He was also wearing a belt with three pouches on it to hold tools.

Police said he also had four dogs, described as Staffordshire Bull Terriers.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify the suspect of the incident and police would like to speak to anybody who witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1004 of 08/09.