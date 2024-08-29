Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested following a residential burglary in Horsham.

At around 5.30pm on August 18, police were called to a report of a burglary at a property in Norfolk Road, where a man entered and stole a number of household items.

Police identified a suspect and arrested a 37-year-old man of no fixed address on August 22.

He has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

A man has been arrested following a residential burglary in Horsham. Picture by National World

Witnesses and anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1002 of 18/08.

