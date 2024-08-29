Horsham: Man arrested following residential burglary
At around 5.30pm on August 18, police were called to a report of a burglary at a property in Norfolk Road, where a man entered and stole a number of household items.
Police identified a suspect and arrested a 37-year-old man of no fixed address on August 22.
He has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.
Witnesses and anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1002 of 18/08.
