Horsham man arrested on suspicion of robbery after bag containing phone, wallet, bank cards and house keys is stolen

Police investigating a robbery in Horsham have made an arrest, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Officers were called to an address in Denne Road at 5.28am on Friday 17 November following a report of a robbery.

Police said the 27-year-old victim reported being assaulted and had his bag stolen, which contained a phone, wallet, bank cards and house keys.

Following enquiries, a 21-year-old man from Horsham has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, Sussex Police confirmed. Police said he has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Any witnesses or anyone who has information which could help police with their enquiries is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 164 of 17/11.

