Horsham man in serious condition after sustaining head injury in battle re-enactment

A Horsham man is in a serious condition after sustaining a head injury during a living history demonstration, police have said.

Sussex Police said a 37-year-man, from Horsham, was wearing body armour when his opponent re-enactor’s sword entered his visor during a combat re-enactment at Bodiam Castle just before 3pm on Sunday (June 29).

Police said he suffered a head injury and he is currently in a serious condition at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

Detective Inspector Barry Chandler said: “A man was unfortunately injured during the combat re-enactment.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was injured during a living history demonstration at Bodiam Castle Picture by By RDImages/Epics/Getty Images

“We are treating the incident as an accident and we are offering support to his family. His opponent, a 36-year-old man also from Horsham, and the organisers are helping us with our enquiries.

“We know the re-enactment had drawn a large crowd and understand that anyone who witnessed the scene could have found this distressing.

“We are appealing to anyone who has photographs or videos of the interaction that led to the injury to contact us so we can gain a clear understanding of what happened.”

Please contact police on 101 and quote serial 806 of 29/6.