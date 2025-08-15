Horsham man jailed for burglaries and thefts in East Sussex

A Horsham man has been jailed after pleading guilty to committing a series of thefts, burglaries, and frauds targeting vulnerable people in East Sussex.

Sussex Police said His string of offences took place within a three-month period earlier this year while he was on license for committing similar offences.

The first theft happened on February 28 at an address in Milton Road, Eastbourne.

Police said Jones entered the back of the property by breaking through the garden gate. He went on to steal items from the garden, totalling around £500.

William Jones, 30, has been jailed for more than two years. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Next, Jones targeted a property on March 3 in Sandy Cross Lane, Heathfield.

Breaking the garden fence to enter the property, Sussex Police said he stole around £200 worth of items. He also attempted to access the garage; however he was unsuccessful.

Later that month on March 21, Jones cold called an address in Hailsham offering to do some gardening work for a 75-year-old woman. He completed this work and was paid the pre-agreed amount of £150.

Sussex Police said Jones then returned to the property on March 31 offering to do more work in the garden. He requested an upfront payment of £1000 from the victim, £300 for the work and an additional £700 for materials.

When the victim explained she did not have that amount of cash, he took her to two post office branches and a bank in Eastbourne to withdraw the money.

Upon receiving the cash, Sussex Police said Jones promised to return to undertake the work, however he never returned.

On April 14, Jones continued his burgling spree, targeting an address in Hyperion Avenue, Polegate.

Sussex Police said he was seen leafleting and attempting to cold-call other properties the area before he broke into an address and stole money and jewellery.

Lastly, on April 24, Jones approached an address in Heathfield.

Sussex Police said he spoke with a 75-year-old man at the property, falsely stating that he knew his family and that they had asked him to cut his trees.

Once Jones was inside the address, he stole four legally owned shotguns belonging to the man and left.

Reports were made to police, and officers conducted enquiries to establish who was responsible.

The investigation led officers to Jones, and he was arrested on May 21.

Sussex Police said he was swiftly charged with two counts of burglary dwelling and theft, two counts of theft from the person of another, burglary other than dwelling, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, using a motor vehicle on a road or in a public place without third party insurance, and fraud by false representation.

At Brighton Magistrates' Court on May 22, he was remanded into custody.

Sussex Police said William Jones, 30, of Butts Field, Horsham pleaded guilty to all charges at Lewes Crown Court on July 15.

He later appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday, August 7 for his sentencing and was jailed for two years and two months. He was also ordered to pay £228 in costs, the force added.