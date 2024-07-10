Horsham: Man loses consciousness after falling on railway tracks in fight at station
At around 8.09pm on March 8, four men were at Horsham railway station when they had a verbal disagreement.
British Transport Police said the disagreement became physical and a fight broke out and one man was punched in the head, causing him to fall on the tracks and lose consciousness.
Officers believe the men in the CCTV images may have information that could help their investigation.
Anyone who recognises them, or has any other information, is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2400066938.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
