Horsham Park was cordoned off by police yesterday (Friday, October 4) after officers on patrol saw ‘a boy carrying a knife running from the area’.

They completed a search and were supported by members of the public, who directed them to the back garden of a house in Cedar Close.

Sussex Police confirmed a flick knife was found nearby. Officers are investigating to see if anyone was injured by the knife.

The incident took place just after 2pm.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “We can confirm that a 14-year-old boy has been arrested for assault and remains in custody at this time.

“There will be increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance.

“If anyone saw what happened in the park, or has any information about anyone being injured, they should contact police on 101, quoting CAD 691 of 4/10.”

