Police say that Deepak Kochar, 80, retired, of Bryce Close, Horsham, tested positive for 65mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.
He was stopped by police at a petrol station in Crawley at 1.55am on Christmas Eve and told officers he had gone to the shop to fetch milk.
“But,” said a police spokesperson, “he had previously been out with friends to drink several shots of alcohol.”
He was banned from driving for 17 months and fined £120 when he appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 16 and admitted drink-driving. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.
Police say that Kochar was one of 233 people in Sussex arrested as part of a national drink-drive campaign called Operation Limit.
The spokesperson said: “Those convicted and disqualified for their offences are being named to raise awareness of the issue and to provide a deterrent to other motorists from getting behind the wheel while intoxicated.
“Meanwhile, our public campaign Drink Driving: Together We Can Stop It, continues to highlight the need for everyone to prevent, persuade and report drink-drivers to the police.”
Roads Policing Unit Superintendent Rachel Glenton said: “Our officers are determined to catch offenders on our roads before they cause serious harm to themselves or other road users.
“We patrol the county’s roads 24/7, every day of the year, and these results show that while we can’t be everywhere, we could be anywhere.”