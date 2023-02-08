A Horsham pensioner who went out to buy milk after downing several shots of alcohol ended up being arrested for drink-driving.

Police say that Deepak Kochar, 80, retired, of Bryce Close, Horsham, tested positive for 65mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

He was stopped by police at a petrol station in Crawley at 1.55am on Christmas Eve and told officers he had gone to the shop to fetch milk.

“But,” said a police spokesperson, “he had previously been out with friends to drink several shots of alcohol.”

Police arrested 233 people in Sussex in a Christmas crackdown on drink-driving

He was banned from driving for 17 months and fined £120 when he appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 16 and admitted drink-driving. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Police say that Kochar was one of 233 people in Sussex arrested as part of a national drink-drive campaign called Operation Limit.

The spokesperson said: “Those convicted and disqualified for their offences are being named to raise awareness of the issue and to provide a deterrent to other motorists from getting behind the wheel while intoxicated.

“Meanwhile, our public campaign Drink Driving: Together We Can Stop It, continues to highlight the need for everyone to prevent, persuade and report drink-drivers to the police.”

Roads Policing Unit Superintendent Rachel Glenton said: “Our officers are determined to catch offenders on our roads before they cause serious harm to themselves or other road users.